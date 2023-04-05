As of midnight on March 30, the 2023 Regular Session of the General Assembly has adjourned. This concluded a remarkably busy yet productive session for the commonwealth, as well as an even busier week.

When we convened earlier this week, our main mission was to override the 15 vetoes the Governor had imposed on legislation integral to the well-being of our families, our children, and our economy. Once we completed this objective, we were able to act on several other pieces of legislation that we believe will be an excellent addition to the law in our state.