In case you do not remember from school: here is what defines Fascism.
1. Exalts the nation (and usually race) above the individual
2. Stands for centralized government with a dictatorial leader (who demands loyalty)
3. Forcible suppression of opposition (think gerrymandering and racial voter suppression, for example)
4. Use of fear and violence as political tools
This is how Fascism begins. How were the citizens of Germany persuaded to support the Holocaust? To us, it now seems impossible. Yet, economic depression, extreme national division, and a yearning for “strong leadership” allowed dictatorial leaders to rise to power — at the expense of billions of lives worldwide. Fascist, dictatorial leaders started with Mussolini and culminated with Adolf Hitler. These leaders created the Second World War, and clearly lost in the end.
Genuine “patriots” have historically been tricked into following fascist leaders with the promise of protecting the nation. Yet these splinter groups have simply ended up protecting the agenda of a crazed leader, while eroding personal freedoms.
There were, no doubt, folks who genuinely believed Donald Trump’s messaging and attended the Jan. 6 riots with true free-speech intentions. They intended to protest, not to attempt violent takeover. They followed their leader and were genuinely shocked at the response. After all, we have the duty (according to our founding fathers) to protect our democracy when it is threatened. They believed the false messaging about voter-fraud and believed they were doing the “right thing.”
Do not fool yourself into believing that you just can’t vote for the “baby-killers.” That is propaganda. “Make America Great Again” is propaganda. It is simple, pointless language that is used to trick people into ignoring facts.
At this critical point in history, when politicians vote down the party line, a vote for a “Republican” at the state or federal level is a vote to end Democracy, the end of America-the-Great. What made America feel like a world-power following the World Wars was the way we spread our mechanism of democracy across the globe. And that democracy is dying.
The only time-tested way to oppose the rise of power-hungry dictators is democracy. The only true balance of power that prevents global atrocity is the equal voice of the vote. When people of all races, backgrounds, faiths, and fortunes are enabled to vote: that is when reasonable change takes place.
I always recommend understanding, middle-of-the-road thinking, but our politicians (on both sides of the aisle) are refusing to behave that way. In the upcoming election, a simple left or right battle is going to decide the next steps---will human rights continue to erode? Or will they be expanded (back) to a humane level? This isn’t about babies. This is about whether all humans have the right to exist. Continuing to support the self-named “Pro-Life” movement is dangerous and will have long-term implications. Controlling information, promoting propaganda and misinformation has always been at the forefront of Fascist and Authoritarian movements — and those movements have never ended well.
This November, the decision is simple: vote to end Freedom, or vote to protect Freedom. If Freedom of Healthcare is offensive to you, think of how you will feel when your daughter cannot obtain a hysterectomy despite her uterine cancer. (It is happening now.) If Freedom of Speech is important to you, be sure you recognize that banning books (happening now) and refusing to recognize Critical Race Theory in schools (simply telling the truth about our history) is a violation of that precious freedom.
In the last six years, Republicans in office have increasingly supported voter suppression, suppression of science and fact-based reporting, and suppression of personal rights: most notably the right to privacy. We cannot continue this dangerous trend. In November, vote for the America you were raised to believe in. Vote to protect Democracy. Vote for freedom. Vote Democrat.
Jenni Hitt is a professional life coach, equal rights activist and mother of two. She is filling in this week for Ken Wolf, who will be back next week.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.