While exploring Bear Creek near my cousin’s house one summer, we ran upon a large snake curled up in an open crack of the shale rock bank. When the snake began to undulate, we were immediately fearful and had few options to get away. So, we did what most youngsters would do – we scampered away, leaping above the bank to get to a safe place.
We didn’t stop to have a meeting or discuss our options. We literally changed our location lickety-split, fearing the snake would get us. After our hearts stopped pounding, away from the danger, we recanted our experience but continued wading through the creek bed to see what else lurked in the winding ecosystem. One thing was sure we carefully avoided the rock ledges fearing more serpents.
While it isn’t slithering, COVID-19 has produced an uncanny fear throughout our world. Not surprisingly, we are substituting our normal daily routine by social distancing, wearing face-masks, slathering hand sanitizer on everything and isolating ourselves with, or without, family. Following the guidance has seemed best.
Yet, a combination of creative ideas from President Trump to move the country along seems warranted. It is time to adapt and modify our plans to reopen the nation in light of understanding the virus better.
We should take note that when facing any fearful situation our first instinct, after scampering away, must include understanding how to deal with threats. Yes, it’s a virus. And, yes, it is serious. But so far, the infection rate has been well below predicted models.
Wearing masks, even though that was discouraged in the beginning, is now commonplace. We continue to wash our hands for at least 20 seconds and avoiding getting close to one another. As well, testing is becoming more readily available and perhaps more reliable. Hospital beds are unused and ventilators are in supply. All of this in a relatively short time.
In reality, changing course is appropriate. President Trump’s plans are sensible for getting the country back to normal. Like reopening communities and businesses in stages based on achieving various benchmarks across geographic areas.
Plus, letting states decide their response is sensible. Tennessee’s governor is allowing his “Safer at Home” order to expire on April 30, with most businesses in 89 counties to re-open on May 1. Those hot spots in Nashville, Memphis and Knoxville, for example, will remain with some restrictions.
While schools won’t reopen in Tennessee or Kentucky this year, it seems the Commonwealth would do well to use the pattern recommended by President Trump and similar to what Gov. Bill Lee in Tennessee is doing. Tighter in Jefferson and Fayette counties, for example.
That said, I believe we should respect and do our best to follow our elected officials. Our traditions and faith tell us that. Expert opinions and data seem to be telling us that it is time to move forward – safely, I might add – becoming productive again. It is possible.
So far, the rate of infection and the number of deaths is less than predicted. While Tennessee has more positive cases per 100,000 residents than Kentucky, the Commonwealth death rates are more at the moment, at 191 as of Thursday evening, April 23. Tennessee had 166 cases as of Thursday morning, with more than twice the cases. Please know I do not relish these numbers in any way, but simply use it for observation. Every life is precious and mourned as a tragedy.
Which leads me to the phrase we’ve been hearing – “a new normal.” The more I hear it, I want to revive the phrase often quoted line by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his presidential inaugural address: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself,” said to help Americans understand the dire economic situation of the country.
It is a battle, however, opening some businesses across the state as we continue to mitigate (wear masks, keep our distance and use good hygiene), seems more than reasonable. Time to wade on.
Greg DeLancey is the 1st District chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky. He may be reached at republican.chair@gmail.com.
