Transportation issues go far beyond improving roads, building bridges, and assuring safety for drivers. They affect all aspects of the lives of Kentuckians. Whether it be moving goods or delivering children to and from school and adults to work and back, transportation is the cornerstone of quality of life.

The American Trucking Association’s slogan is “Trucks Bring It,” and there is a lot of truth to that statement. Consider how many goods and items you use daily or keep in your home were made possible by someone with a commercial driver’s license (CDL) driving a tractor trailer. Now think about what happens when those trucks are parked because we do not have enough qualified drivers.