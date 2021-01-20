Week two of the 2021 Regular Session is in the books, and I am pleased to report we took advantage of the three legislative days we had this week to consider more legislation that will help our state move forward through this pandemic and set the stage for stronger checks and balances, clearer separation of powers, and a more balanced state response to long-term emergencies. Our efforts are grounded in the belief that we can protect human life and livelihoods by providing people with the information and resources they need to make the right decision. Our commitment to human life can also be seen in the passage of two bills that strengthen our state’s protections of the unborn.
We adjourned the first portion of this year’s session on Wednesday, Jan. 13 after sending a total of seven bills to the governor’s desk for his consideration. The governor now has 10 days to do one of three things: sign the bills, veto the bills, or let them sit on his desk and become law without his signature. While we have every inclination that at least a few will be vetoed, the House and Senate are prepared to override those vetoes to ensure this legislation becomes law.
The seven bills we sent to the governor include:
Pro-Life Legislation
• HB 2 – Protecting Human Life – HB 2 grants the attorney general the authority to seek injunctive relief and civil or criminal penalties to prevent violations regarding abortions or administrative regulations. By giving the attorney general more authority, we are one step closer to ensuring there are people in place to protect unborn children’s rights.
• SB 9 – Born Alive Infant Protection Act – SB 9 states that medically appropriate and reasonable life-saving and life-sustaining medical care and treatment must not be denied to any born-alive infant. If it were to become law, any violation by a medical provider could result in felony charges among other penalties.
Good Government/Separation
of Powers:
• HB 1 – Framework for Remaining Open in the COVID-19 Pandemic – This bill provides a commonsense approach to allowing businesses, schools, parents, and nonprofits to operate safely through the pandemic by allowing them to follow a comprehensive operating plan detailing how they will adhere to safety guidelines. The bill gives employers more time to pay late unemployment insurance taxes and waives penalties and interest on those late payments – giving employers who are struggling some relief and helping protect jobs. HB 1 also allows nursing homes and other long term care facilities to provide opportunities for specific in-person visits if it is deemed necessary for the health and well-being of the resident. The bill also prevents the Cabinet for Health and Family Services from restricting or halting in-person non-custodial parental visitation for children in state care.
• HB 3 – Giving Kentuckians a Voice in Cases Against the State –This measure expands access to the courts and ensures that Kentuckians across the state will have a voice in who decides certain suits. HB 3 would allow Kentuckians who file suit against state government or a state elected official to do so in the county of their residence and also allows for virtual hearings to increase accessibility.
• HB 5 – Expand Oversight on the Reorganization of Boards and Agencies – HB 5 would require all executive branch reorganizations and board reorganizations to be approved by the General Assembly. The five previous governors used the executive order to reorganize a cabinet, agency, or board a total of 446 times.
• SB 1 – Better Defining Executive Authority in States of Emergency – SB 1 balances the need for Kentucky to act quickly in an emergency with ensuring that a governor does not overstep his or her authority and attempt to legislate through executive orders. Under SB 1, emergency orders issued by a governor that place restrictions on the functioning of schools, colleges, private businesses or non-profits, political, religious, or social gatherings, or places of worship, or imposes mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements will automatically expire after 30 days. A governor must have the approval of the state’s attorney general to suspend statutes in an emergency order and will no longer be able to get around the expiration of an order by simply reissuing an identical emergency order unless the legislature approves it. Additionally, the legislature, by joint resolution, may terminate a declaration of emergency at any time.
• SB 2 – Limit the Use of Regulations as Law – The Kentucky Constitution clearly states that the legislature is responsible for making laws, yet loopholes in the regulatory process allow governors to effectively make laws through regulation. This means they can avoid the legislative intent of a bill and even the legislature itself. SB 2 closes those loopholes and allows for greater oversight of regulations issued during a state of emergency.
While we accomplished a great deal over the past nine days, we still have a more on our agenda. The biggest challenge on our horizon is the one-year state budget we must pass. Last year was the first time in modern history that the legislature did not approve a two-year budget. With so much unknown about how the pandemic and the state’s response to it would impact our economy and our needs, it was far more practical and responsible to approve a one-year spending plan that kept spending relatively flat. Before adjourning on Wednesday, we sent the executive (HB 192), transportation (HB 193), legislative (HB 194), and judicial budgets (HB 195) to a joint committee of House and Senate members. These legislators will be working with input from individual lawmakers, state government agencies, and other stakeholders to craft what will eventually become the bills we pass when we return for the second portion of the session.
We will reconvene on Feb. 2. Until then I will be studying and working on the legislation that remains. In the meantime, I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Mary.Imes@lrc.ky.gov.
Mary Beth Imes (R-Murray) represents Kentucky’s 5th House District. n
