In just a few short days, legislators from across the state will convene the Kentucky House and Senate to do the work of the people. To prepare for this session, I have been meeting with constituents, reading pre-filed bills, and listening to testimony from officials for the past several months. However, I always want to invite your input and thought it might be helpful if I share a little bit of information about how to keep up with the General Assembly and, of course, how to reach me during session.
As I mentioned, we convened at noon Tuesday, Jan. 7. House members were expected to begin business by adopting the rules we will follow for the next four months and working through a few other orders of business. This is extremely important, essentially setting the ground rules for how bills will be voted on, how much time we will give legislation and how we will work together with members, regardless of our political differences, to accomplish the goals we need to move our state forward.
This is a “long” session, so we will meet for 60 legislative days and adjourn on April 15. It is also a budget session, so our biggest priority will be crafting the spending plan our state will operate under over the next two years. This will be incredibly difficult. Although our state has seen revenue growth because of historic economic investment and growth in jobs, we also struggle under the remnants of our political past. We still carry more than $43 billion in unfunded public pension liability, rank sixth in the nation for people who sit behind bars in our jails and prisons and have more than twice the number of people on Medicaid than we do children in our public schools. In a lot of ways, our state’s predicament is similar to a child paying off the credit card debt of a parent or grandparent. It will be tough, but I am pleased to see my colleagues share my commitment to responsible budgeting and the idea that we are stewards of the taxpayer’s money.
Gov. Andy Beshear will join us on Jan. 14 to share how his priorities fit with our mission of putting Kentucky families first and moving Kentucky forward. While not specifically budget-related, I expect we will get an inkling of what his budget he will present on Jan. 28 will look like. I sincerely hope that the governor will propose a budget that is based on realistic goals and assumptions for the state. It is easy to make campaign promises, but it is much different when the responsibility of governing for the entire state falls solely on your shoulders. There are an array of urgent needs for the Commonwealth, and I hope the governor will consider all of those needs when presenting his requests. Some of the proposals suggested by the governor will likely be things on which all of us in the General Assembly can find common ground. There are other items where we will disagree. This is a natural part of the political process.
Here is some of what you can expect to see in the coming months. There will be plenty of other committee discussions and proposals brought forth for consideration as we strive to pass legislation aimed at making Kentucky stronger by growing our economy, protecting life, defending our most vulnerable and preserving Kentucky values. Rest assured that as the session progresses, I will continue to keep you up to date with what is happening in our state Capitol.
If you would like to keep up with the work we do, the Legislative Research Commission maintains a great website that houses all the bills filed for consideration, meeting schedules, our contact information and some research and general information. Also, they update it daily to reflect how bills are amended. Visit the website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
I also want to hear from you on any issue that is important to you. It is crucial for me to understand your views so that I may better represent you in Frankfort. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at larry.elkins@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature Home Page at www.lrc.ky.gov and you can also follow me on Twitter @ElkinsLarry.
