As the Senate waited for the budget proposal from the House of Representatives last week, we remained busy passing bills both out of committee and out of the Senate during the sixth week of the 2020 Regular Session.
The governor has signed two House Bills (HB) into law. HB 236 incorporates United States Department of Agriculture guidelines related to hemp into Kentucky statutes. It establishes hemp testing procedures for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and opens up private market testing to help address a backlog of hemp products. This bill benefits our agriculture industry and Kentucky hemp farmers. HB 186 eliminates potentially costly requirements for the more than 171,000 Kentuckians who operate direct sale or multi-level marketing businesses.
Main topics of discussion this week included measures relating to students, health care, and the overall well-being of Kentuckians.
School safety legislation, Senate Bill (SB) 8, is heading to the Governor’s desk following its passage in the House late last week. It was delivered by the Senate to the Governor for his signature on February 10. If signed into law, SB 8 would require trained and certified school resource officers to be armed on public school campuses. It would also allow a school superintendent to appoint someone other than a district level school administrator to serve as the district’s school safety coordinator. This multifaceted measure also specifies the goal of having at least one school counselor or school-based mental health services provider for every 250 students. This bill is a continuation of the General Assembly’s efforts to increase safety within our school walls, and I hope to see it signed into law very soon.
SB 101 ensures dual credit hours earned in high school would be transferable to Kentucky’s colleges and universities. In dual credit, a student is enrolled in a course that allows the pupil to earn high school credit and college credit simultaneously. I was proud to support SB 101 this session, as it provides students an affordable and efficient avenue to obtain higher education.
Nearly 900,000 Kentuckians, including almost 30,000 children, have been diagnosed with an eating disorder, an illness that is often overlooked. SB 82 targets access to care for eating disorders by establishing the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council. The group would oversee the development and implementation of eating disorder awareness, education, prevention, and research programs. The council would also be responsible for making recommendations regarding legislative and regulatory changes to improve access to care for those diagnosed with an eating disorder.
SB 122 would make a change to Tim’s Law of 2017, which allows judges to order assisted outpatient treatment for people who have been involuntarily hospitalized at least twice in the past 12 months. SB 122 would extend the period to 24 months so more Kentuckians with serious mental illnesses could receive help the law is designed to provide.
SB 30 would limit Kentucky to three managed care organizations, known as MCOs in healthcare parlance, to operate the Commonwealth’s massive Medicaid program. The goal with this legislation would be to reduce costs for medical providers. Supporters of SB 30 said medical providers, particularly rural hospitals, were drowning in paperwork associated with complying with multiple MCOs’ peculiar rules concerning everything from credentialing of doctors and facilities to pre-authorizations, appeals, and payments for medical care. They added that SB 30 would also save taxpayer money by reducing the state’s contract compliance monitoring of the MCOs. SB 30 reflects wider frustrations with MCOs, once touted as a way to reduce the cost of administering Medicaid.
SB 123 would confirm various executive orders reorganizing the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. It would also create a new division of telehealth services after the state disbanded a telehealth board a couple of years ago. The new division would allow the Cabinet to continue to provide oversight and resources to Kentucky’s telehealth providers. Telehealth is the use of technologies, such as videoconferencing, to support long-distance health care programs. It is seen as a way to reduce health care costs, while expanding health care access to rural areas.
If you have any questions or comments about these issues or any other public policy issue, please call me toll-free at 1-800-372-7181 or email me at Stan.Humphries@LRC.ky.gov.
Sen. Stan Humphries (R-Cadiz) represents the 1st District including Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Senator Humphries serves as vice chairman of the Appropriations and Revenue Committee and co-chairman of the Capital Planning Advisory Board and the Public Assistance Reform Task Force as well as several other committees.
