Each House committee serves an important purpose in ensuring positive legislation is passed through with proper discussion, public comment, and if need be, additional improvements to each bill. This week I wanted to discuss what we passed through the House Committee on Judiciary, which deals with issues that range from public safety, correctional facilities, judicial courts, criminal procedures, and more. This session, we passed several bills relating to public safety because our communities must be safe places Kentuckians can live and raise their families.

One such piece of legislation we passed into law is HB 249, also known as Kimber’s Law. This legislation adds to the list of aggravating circumstances the intentional killing of a child under 12 and provides that individuals convicted of a capital offense with an aggravating circumstance could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. This legislation is about ensuring that those who commit the heinous crime of intentionally killing a child can receive a life sentence without parole or parole after 25 years. This law ensures justice for both the child and the child’s family.

