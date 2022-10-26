With just over two months left in the interim session, legislators are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session. This week’s committee meetings focused on some of the greatest challenges facing our state and provided an opportunity to discuss potential solutions.

Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee: Members discussed Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice (DOJJ), specifically concerns about safety and security in the six centers it operates across the state. According to Justice Cabinet officials, many of the problems stem from staffing shortages. Behavioral problems are growing more violent, as recent riots, brawls, attacks on employees and public safety officials, and fires have proven. While the Department is looking at ways to increase security, including investing in body scanners and recruiting more staff, lawmakers on the committee have requested further examination. One point that attracted a great deal of attention is the longstanding policy that allows male and female prisoners to be housed together in the juvenile centers.