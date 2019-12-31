To the editor:
I was born in Murray. I attended Murray High School and have many family members who reside here in Murray. While visiting over the holidays, I happened to read Greg Delancey’s column in the December 24th edition of the Ledger. His strident piece was out of tune with the spirit of Christmas. If Mr. DeLancey wishes to prepare an opinion piece next Christmas, I suggest he think about the message expressed in Luke 2:14 “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill to men!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.