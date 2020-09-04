Most of my life has been in the military, community services and higher education and only twice in politics. The first time, I was 13 and skipped school to hear a fellow named John F. Kennedy speak who was running for President of the United States. I soon realized he was the most intelligent, determined, and charismatic person I ever shook hands with. Went home that night and told my father Kennedy would be the next president and my dad just scoffed.
The second time was when Donald Trump was selected president besides losing the popular vote by 3 million citizens. Since then, we have experienced dishonesty, disrespect, and tens of thousands dying needlessly from the slickest manipulator since Adolf Hitler. This man is the most dangerous person to hold this office and has the lowest popularity rating of any president before him, including Nixon.
Speaking of manipulation, Mitch McConnell has been in office 35 years and the state is ranked 40th in job development, 45th in education and 43rd in health care (Lincoln Project). Kentucky is a beautiful state with wonderful people, but we keep accepting mediocrity from our elected officials. We deserve much, much better. Please vote in November, but vote wisely!
Roger Weiss
Murray
When the Murray Ledger and Times posted a picture of the “March on Murray” demonstration to its Facebook page on August 28, a man responded as follows: “Trump should declare martial law and shoot them.” After months of observing the pro-Confederate counter protesters, the Calloway County Fiscal Court, and the swarm of bigots who seem to live in the comments section of our local news outlets, I am increasingly convinced that the man does, in fact, speak for many in America’s “friendliest small town.”
Responding to the same post, another local resident quipped that because many protesters were students, they “should not have a say.” Later that weekend, a similar social media post which falsely accused protesters of attempting to vandalize the statue asserted that the protesters were “outsiders” bussed into town by “Antifa.” These bizarre accusations instigated the comical but dangerous spectacle of 60 armed men “guarding” the statue in Paris, Tennessee against these nonexistent marauders.
Disdain for “outsiders” is widespread in Murray, and it is unacceptable. I was not born here, but my two daughters were. One was born at Calloway Hospital just this past Sunday. As a parent whose children will grow up here, it disturbs me that I must help them understand that despite Murray’s monument to white supremacy, and despite neighbors who threaten violence over a peaceful protest, Murray remains a hometown worthy of admiration and love.
Murray is full of racists who know nothing about the history they claim to defend. But it is also full of courage and compassion. The hundreds who marched through the rain to court square last Friday reminded me of why my wife and I have chosen to live here and raise our family. This is our town, too. We aren’t going anywhere.
Dr. Ray Horton
Murray
