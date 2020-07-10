To the editor:
Over the years, the columns of Winfield Rose have inspired many opposing columns and letters to the editor. Until now, none have called for the newspaper to drop him. In his July 3-5 letter, William Schell Jr. wrote the following: “Rose’s column defames and vilifies – without exception – all Democrats, liberals, the ‘political left,’ ‘leftist media,’ ‘political elites’ and ‘academia.’ It is a screed that the Ledger & Times should not have published, should be ashamed to have published. I urge the paper to drop Rose and replace him with a rational, civil conservative voice – if one can be found.”
This has become an all too common tactic from many (though fortunately, not all) on the Left. If a columnist offends you, urge that he be dropped. If a statue offends you, demand that it be removed. If a name offends you, insist that it be changed. Judging from their actions, many on the Left no longer believe in a free marketplace of ideas but instead in one which they should have the power to regulate. Why, though, should those who claim to be the most easily offended have a veto over public policy or the freedoms of others? Appeasing such demands leads to more demands until the slippery slope becomes a free-fall.
In “Where is Robespierre?” Winfield wrote concerning many Democrat mayors and governors that “nothing is done when roving mobs of looters burn and vandalize homes, businesses and public monuments.” Is preventing Democrat hurt feelings more important than protecting people from being victimized by looters? No. Winfield also wrote that many of these same leaders wish to “ban and seize firearms so people are defenseless against roving thugs and hoodlums.” Is shielding people from differing viewpoints more important than allowing them to own the tools to defend themselves and their families from violence? Again, no.
Go ahead and argue your case. Present your reasons. Aim to educate. Try to persuade. Do not seek to silence.
Keith A. York
Murray
To the editor:
Dr. William Schell’s letter in the July 3-5, 2020, edition of your newspaper regarding my recent column, “Where is Robespierre?” is a sad but to-be-expected response in which he calls for you to “drop Rose and replace him with a rational, civil conservative voice – if one may be found.” At no time does he refute, or even attempt to refute, a single point in my argument. Never does he rise to the challenge of engaging in a free and public debate of important issues. Rather, he calls for the censorship of views with which he disagrees and calls their author irrational and uncivil. This is typical leftist behavior.
I have said previously that leftists champion diversity of all things except ideas, but when it comes to ideas, they are fascists. A basic characteristic of fascism is total intolerance of other views. I recommend an essay by N. A. Halkides titled “Inside the Progressive Mind” (https://archives.frontpagemag.com/fpm/inside-every-liberal-totalitarian-screaming-get-frontpagemagcom/).
Winfield H. Rose
Murray
To the editor:
Two of my uncles were wounded during the attack on Pearl Harbor, 1941; three more uncles were wounded on D-Day of 1944, helping World War II come to an end. Personally, I joined the U.S. Army and twice volunteered to serve in Vietnam in support of fellow soldiers and Vietnamese civilians. My family has put our lives on the line for our country, while spoiled people like Trump pranced around golf courses with a “bone spur.” How despicable and unpatriotic!
I am opposed to Greg DeLancey’s constant praise of Trump, who is racist, sexist and a deplorable dictator want-to-be. I also deplore James Comer’s assistance for Trump on national television. He should represent all of us. Trump is one of the world’s biggest bullies, up there with Putin and Kim Jong-Un. A horrible example for our children. But he only bullies those who let him. Strengthen your spine and stop him from bullying.
And now he has completely failed to keep us safe during the pandemic, putting thousands of lives in jeopardy. Trump’s national approval rating is lowest of the past 14 presidents, including Nixon. Do not vote for Donald Trump and let’s end the nightmare together!
Roger M. Weis
Murray
To the editor:
Heritage is a person’s sense of inherited identity. History is the study of the facts of past events. I have as much claim as anyone in this county to a Confederate family background. My Hart/Finney/Coleman/Hamlin/Jetton/Rhea/Yarborough roots cover six generations of life in Calloway and Graves counties. My ancestors were confederate in uniform or sympathy. That’s my family history. The heritage I was taught to respect was not the historical actions of those who took up arms against the United States to defend the institution of slavery. My heritage is the value passed down by generations of people of deep faith who worked for the good and betterment of our community.
As an actively practicing Christian, I am bound by Christ’s second great commandment that I am to “Love your neighbor as yourself.” At St. John’s Episcopal Church, we renew our baptismal covenant at least once each year. We promise to “strive for justice and peace among all people and to respect the dignity of every human being.” The Confederate memorial is an affront to justice and to the dignity of many of our citizens.
Heritage shouldn’t hurt. The statue should be removed to a cemetery or national battlefield where memorials to historical war dead belong.
John P. Hart
Murray
