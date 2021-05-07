To the editor:
I agree with Dr. Wolf that some good has come from the pandemic, some of which he enumerates. I would wish to offset that with the reality that he and I are among the privileged who didn’t lose income or suffer hardship during this last year. I would also add that I’m not averse to change, but he and I may differ in that natural change and progress is good; however, I abhor government-forced change, some of which have caused a lot of harm during the pandemic. I imagine the reply to be, “But if it saves one life ...” I agree that we should try to preserve life, but we must weigh the collateral damage that could result from any measure enacted to that end.
NBC, TheLancet, and Unicef have estimated that 8 million Americans fell into poverty during the pandemic. These same sources noted a 46% decrease in cancer screenings in America. ProQuest, RSNA, BBC, BBRSD, and MedicalExpress estimate 212,500 unreported allegations of child abuse due to the lockdowns. The National Sexual Assault Hotline recorded a 22% increase in calls from people younger than 18. These lives matter as well.
Having spoken with some of our own locals in Murray, one restaurateur noted that their establishment was on track for their greatest year ever until the pandemic. The forced shutdown, not once but twice, resulted in an enormous setback that may take a couple of years for recovery. Another person who works with people that suffer from addictions stated that the first lockdown caused them to lose several of those working toward sobriety because the socialization among that particular community was vital to obtaining and maintaining sobriety. These lives matter as well.
Of course, when Dr. Wolf and I sit with the financial and familial stability we have, we don’t worry about any of these. It can be easy to overlook the forgotten men and women who have suffered. In the discussion of the pandemic, these men, women, and children are often ignored. Especially when elected officials issue mandates and orders, they haven’t accounted for the least of these.
Steven Hunter
Murray
