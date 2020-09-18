To the editor:
I know that we are free to choose what we read and don’t read, but I’m tired of seeing the weekly rants of Roger Weiss. He says he has been bullied and doesn’t like bullies. What does he think his words sound like? I can’t blame a local politician for not giving him the time of day with his attitude. If you will enforce your two per month max policy we should not hear from Mr. Weiss again until sometime next year, but I’m sure we will. Registered Democrat, born in Murray, Kentucky, 1937.
Lynn Darnall
Murray
To the editor:
In your Sept. 4-7 edition, you printed two letters I would like to respond to. In the first, Mr. Weiss expressed his hatred for our president and Sen. McConnell in a very ugly way, which he does on a regular basis. Guess he just likes to see his name in the paper on a regular basis.
The second letter from Dr. Horton was much uglier. He seems to think people have “widespread disdain” for “outsiders.” I have lived in Calloway County 75 years and have many friends, old and new, that are what you call outsiders, but they don’t seem to be as full of hate as you. I would like to point out a few mistakes or untruths that you made or told. The falsely accused protester you spoke of was not falsely accused. I witnessed this act myself. He was in the process of starting to use a magic marker to deface the statue when a pro-statue bystander suggested he not do that. He complied.
You also mentioned a white supremacy monument; this is untrue. The statue was put up to honor husbands, sons, brothers and other friends and relatives by a group of ladies who were proud of their men. I can assure you that the armed men in Paris were not comical, as I know a group of armed men trying to protect historical objects in their community is a very serious situation. Also, they very likely know more about their history than you or the students, contrary to your statement.
You also stated that “Murray is full of racists.” I have lived here much longer than you and am sure I know many more people, so I know our county, city and fiscal court are not full of racists and bigots. As for friendliest town, I am sure we lost some points and your former town gained some points when you came here. Thanks, Mr. Editor, for letting me get this off my chest. Maybe I can sleep better now.
Jim Hendrick
Murray
