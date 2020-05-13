To the editor:
As I write this third letter, the news of more than 80,000 deaths from COVID-19 make much of our debates seem trivial. We will surely see better days ahead, but another crisis will always come; and calm, consistent leaders with coherent plans for the future will always help the country to heal.
The answer to the question of avoiding civil war depends on “we the people.” We must vote for candidates who promote unity and not division. We should always value truth and transparency over lies and obfuscation. We should look for senators, representatives and presidential candidates who put the entire country ahead of partisanship or regional interests. Certainly everyone can agree with much of what Dr. Rose quotes from Dr. James Campbell’s lecture at Murray State University.
As I write this just after the 75th anniversary of VE Day, I would like to quote from a letter from Major John L. McKinnon, written from France on Dec. 22, 1944, to my mother. She had apparently asked if he could request a transfer back to the states, away from the front lines. He replied, “I could never leave the battle front knowing I was needed ... I will stay to the end regardless of how tough it gets.” I hope that we can recapture this spirit of service and sacrifice, and put aside our divisions.
Dr. Rose is right to say that government cannot solve all problems, but we must be the UNITED States of America if we are to solve major problems.
I want to say “thank you” to Dr. Wolf for his kind words, and to the Murray Ledger & Times for printing my letters of opinion, and to my “editor,” Janice.
James Pat Wilson
New Concord
