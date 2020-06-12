To the editor:
I enjoyed reading Ken Wolf’s article in the May 13 paper. He always seems fair-minded.
Then I read Marshall Ward’s column about “Freedom and the pandemic.” Seemed good, but then his hatred of anything Republican came out and he called Senator Rand Paul both ignorant and stupid.
This letter concerns something more important.
“Sexual violence is any unwanted contact.
“Sexual violence impacts everyone.
“Victims often know who sexually assaults them.
“Victims are never to blame.
“Sexual assault is often unreported.”
These statements were written by Marshall Ward in October 2018 after the Kavanaugh hearings and they concerned Dr. Christine Ford.
We now have Joe Biden being accused of sexual assault. This accusation is not new but has come back to light. Does Ward believe Biden’s accuser should be heard as Dr. Ford was? She did offer to testify.
If Marshall Ward believes the words he wrote supporting Dr. Ford, then he should call for Biden’s accuser to be heard.
Marshall Ward’s support of women only goes as far as his political agenda allows!
Jerry Riley
Murray
To the editor:
Last week a letter to the editor ran in the Murray Ledger with the gist that those of us who live in far west Kentucky don’t want or need opinions from outsiders. Really? How long does a person or family have to live here to have an opinion? Most of my family lines have been in the Jackson Purchase area of west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee for six generations. I guess that makes me an insider.
My insider’s opinion is that such an insular attitude is not what built the towns of the Purchase. It is not what built the strong, broad-based economy of Calloway County. It is not what built a fine university in far west Kentucky. It is not what will heal deep, generational, racial divisions.
We have serious problems. An idea is not good or bad based simply on the geographical history of the person voicing it. Good solutions – solutions that last – arise from the ability to put aside divisive rhetoric and work together for a way forward. All of us.
John P. Hart
Murray
To the editor:
We would like to thank all donors who helped raise funds for the students, teachers, and families of the Murray schools during the 2020-23 triennial fundraiser VISION 2020. The purpose of triennial fundraisers is to seek funds for three years of mini-grants for teachers, enrichment grants for students, and tuition assistance for families.
This year we have raised over $40,000 in donations and pledges from more than 40 individuals and corporate donors. The list is too long to include here, but we plan to post it (with donors’ permission) on the foundation’s website: www.murrayfoundation.net.
The total has not yet reached our goal of $50,000, but it is very gratifying since the fundraiser was interrupted by a public health crisis. Immediate problems took priority over future needs! Those needs remain, so we will continue our efforts to find donors to help meet them.
Officers of the MISD Foundation:
Angel Renick, Nathan Crafton, Ron Cella
Murray
To the editor:
It is way past time to remove the Robert E Lee statue from property owned by the people. The monument gives honor to those who fought to preserve slavery. Slavery should have been abolished in America as soon as we became a nation. It’s the most profound mistake of our founders. Just imagine how much better our country would be had slavery been outlawed in 1776; no civil war, no KKK, no lynchings, no segregation , etc.
Put it in a confederate cemetery where it no longer offends most citizens. And if it doesn’t offend you, you’re probably a racist and may not know it because of how you were raised, or from other life experiences. History is best preserved in books based on accurate research. Silence in the face of racism begets more racism. Black lives matter. They are our neighbors and God’s children.
Mark Blankenship
Murray
To the editor:
Below is an open letter from the department of English & Philosophy to Kenny Imes regarding the Confederate statue on the court square.
Dear Honorable Kenny Imes,
The department of English & Philosophy at Murray State asks that you take immediate action to remove the Confederate statue in the court square of downtown Murray. Of the academic departments at Murray State, the department of English & Philosophy has 41 full- and part-time instructors, the most at the University. We take our mission on campus and in the community very seriously.
Whatever the intentions of those who initially installed the statue, its continued existence at the center of our city as a public monument that celebrates a Confederate war general is an affront to those who deplore the racism and slavery that the Civil War sought to overturn. Today, especially considering recent events, officially sanctioned racism has no place in the United States. This is particularly true in a college town where students from diverse backgrounds need the opportunity to think and learn without the threat of racist intimidation and constant reminders of historical terror. Their parents also need to know that their children are safe from this kind of harassment, and that they can freely develop in a healthy, supportive environment.
The U.S. Marines and Navy recently banned any depiction of Confederate symbols. It seems strange that a town like Murray, which purports to respect the military, would violate its ethical standards. Why does Murray disrespect military policies, especially considering all of the veterans in Calloway County and at Murray State? Even more seriously, Confederate symbols represent a threat to public safety: the Department of Homeland Security Strategic Framework recently declared that domestic terrorists harboring white supremacist views might be more of a threat than foreign agents. Murray cannot afford to endure what occurred in Charlottesville and elsewhere, places where dangerous elements congregated around, and drew inspiration from, Confederate symbols.
Sherman Neal II, an assistant football coach at Murray State, has recently asked for the statue on the court square to be removed, and we echo his sentiment. Confederate statues are coming down all over the country. Leadership is needed in Murray to get ahead of the curve on this issue. Otherwise, our schools, businesses, and civic organizations stand to suffer.
Thank you in advance for taking prompt action and removing the statue.
The MSU Department of English & Philosophy
Letter Coordinator: Dr. Timothy B. Johns
Department Chair: Dr. Sue Sroda
Murray
To the editor:
On general principles, I oppose the tearing down of statues which have stood for decades and represent our history and heritage, including the Robert E. Lee statue constructed over a century ago to commemorate Calloway Countians who fought for the Confederacy. Such calls for removal are divisive. A more constructive approach is the building of new memorials in addition to existing ones, not as replacements. An article in the June 9 edition of The Murray Ledger & Times described a proposal “for a monument honoring black history figures in Murray.” This Black History Walk in Chestnut Park offers an opportunity for a “both-and” approach rather than an “either-or” one. I call on the people of this county to rally around the idea to support both the building of the Black History Walk and the Robert E. Lee statue remaining where it is. If you think this is a good idea, I ask that you contact Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes to express your support.
Another article in the same issue described actions by the Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee to restrict the use of no-knock warrants such as led to the death of Breonna Taylor. Targeted police reform proposals such as this are a good idea. Defunding police departments is a terrible idea. This would lead to additional lawlessness and chaos, of which we have witnessed more than enough the past few weeks. While law enforcement officers who are charged with crimes should be prosecuted, the vast majority of police perform their duties admirably. They perform an essential but often thankless role in society. Overall, they deserve our support.
Keith A. York
Murray
To the editor:
Praise for journalists: In his column, Greg DeLancey referred to most journalists as liberals which leads to anarchy. So, I guess I was liberal when I reported stories for my fellow G.I.s for 18 months in the jungles of Vietnam. And I guess tens of thousands of journalists around the world who report on wars, crime and go into harms way everyday are liberals. To denegrate journalists is an attack on the free press which is so important for our democratic survival
The point is journalists are some of the most courageous and intelligent people in the world, but Mr. DeLancey has a different view. And I was absolutely stunned when he went on to describe the coronovirus as “underperformed”. My God folks, how many hundreds of thousands of us need to die before it “performs” well?
So many gererals and national leaders have declared that Donald Trump has strayed far from the constitution. Mr. DeLancey is generally a decent guy, but if he keeps following in rehetoric of the weak and insecure “divider-in-chief” he is leading us on a road to facism!
Roger M. Weis
Murray
To the editor:
I am a 74-year-old Caucasian female. I was raised in Springfield, Ohio. My father was a police officer. We lived in an area that was considered “blue-collar.” I grew up with black children, went to school with black children and played with black children. I never thought that they were “different” and as I grew older, I couldn’t understand what others saw as “different” and felt somewhat enlightened.
As I have watched the news, I am now ashamed of my attitude. I never put myself in their shoes on how they were treated. Listening to the “talk” that black parents have with their children breaks my heart. No child should ever feel ashamed of their ethnicity. They should be proud of who they are.
I also have a problem with the bystanders. What kind of a person could stand there for nine minutes and not act to save him? Instead they film this sinful act on their phone? In that nine minutes, I would have tried everything I needed to do in order to get him free from the knee on his neck – even to physically pushing the police officer. Maybe it’s my upbringing that fuels my dismay. A Christian is to do what is right in God’s eyes at all times. Trusting in God and giving no thought to saving yourself. They stood there filming. I wonder how many would call themselves Christians.
I pray for our country that we can come together in peace, harmony and love to correct this injustice.
Dianna L. Held
Lynn Grove
