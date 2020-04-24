To the editor:
Ken Wolfe’s recent editorial was intellectually lazy at best or a deliberate attempt to diminish the unique spirit that is America at worst.
Yes, the United States practiced slavery but we also fought a civil war to end slavery, costing over 600,000 American lives. Slavery was certainly not a uniquely American institution. The Native Americans practiced slavery long before the white man showed up and aggressively took territory occupied by other tribes. We fought and took land from Spain, France and Mexico, who had taken it from someone else. No different than the Vikings conquering Britain or the Huns invading Europe. If we weren’t willing to defend our land today, someone would surely try to take it from us.
To dismiss the rugged individual as an inconsequential player in America’s greatness is to ignore history. Jim Bridger, Davy Crockett, Daniel Boone and countless unnamed explorers opened up the country to the West and showed the way for those that followed. Yes, they took advantage of the vast resources they found. Whether for furs, minerals, timber or vast prairies for grazing and farming, these explorers knew the value of what they were seeing and these resources, combined with an attitude that anything is possible with perseverance and hard work, is what makes this country work.
The one immutable truth is that for every “rugged individualist” that sets out make a difference or push boundaries, there is an academic telling him what he did was wrong or how he could have done it better. I guess it’s true what they say: “Those that can’t do, teach.”
Gregg Heath
Murray
To the editor:
I live barely across the state line in Tennessee. Having being born and raised in Murray, I have been so proud to recycle in Murray rather than throw away the Glass because we can easily go to Murray with our recycle glass. I read in the letter to the editor that the Murray recycle center is closed with no notice? I guess we have no choice to throw everything into the trash? Such a shame. I was so proud of Murray for recycling.
Glenda Rainbolt
Puryear, Tennessee
To the editor:
The late John F. Kennedy said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
Protesters all over the country, especially in the South, have taken to the streets to oppose lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and closures of businesses deemed non-essential by local and state officials.
Such measures violate their liberties, the protesters scream. In a twisted interpretation of Patrick Henry’s famous words, one protestor held a sign that said, “Give me liberty or give me Covid-19.”
What these protesters fail to acknowledge is that by reopening the economy before their is widespread testing and an effective treatment for coronavirus infection, they are putting the lives of other people at risk, not just their own. In other words, the famous motto is not “Give me liberty or other people have to die.”
It doesn’t matter how one reads the Constitution, or that no doubt some legal scholars and judges would rule Governors and Mayors have exceeded their authority in ordering people to stay at home and self-isolate indefinitely.
These measures are the right thing to do, and it is what all Americans should want to do willingly for their country.
The Constitution confers rights and freedoms on its citizens, but being a free citizen also includes duties and responsibilities.
One cannot lay claim to these rights and freedoms and neglect one’s duties and responsibilities. There is no freedom in recklessness, only selfishness and ignorance.
David Overbey
Murray
