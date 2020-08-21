To the editor:
I awoke Saturday morning, Aug. 8, 2020, aware there was something strangely familiar about the date. It rang a bell, so to speak. It was the day some neighbors and I had decided to meet and talk about healing racism. Then I remembered that Aug. 8 used to be celebrated by African Americans in western Kentucky where I was born. I did a Google search and discovered some of the reasons Aug. 8 is so important:
It was the day African American in western Kentucky first heard about the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. In 2018, Paducah NAACP President, J.W. Cleary said the 8th of August is one of the most important days in African American history. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect on that day in 1863.
In Tennessee, Governor Andrew Johnson emancipated his own slaves on the 8th of August, 1863. In 2007, Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen signed legislation acknowledging August 8th as Emancipation Day in the state.
It occurred to me that those first African Americans who celebrated Aug. 8 would have been sad to know that on Aug. 8, 2020, their descendants would still be fighting for equality. Perhaps they would have taken some comfort in knowing that more and more Americans are standing with their children in that fight.
We had our group meeting, discussing a book we had read: How To Be An Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi. A wonderful book for anyone serious about wanting to dismantle racism. I was happy to share some western Kentucky and Tennessee history with my California friends.
Dannean Farris
San Rafael, California
To the editor:
I teach with the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts, which has had satellite operations in Murray before as well as Murray-based students. Although I live in Lexington, I vacation nearby at Kentucky Lake or thereabouts annually and enjoy shopping in Murray and Hazel on occasion.
In the 35 years that Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate, he’s contributed two signature qualities to his tenure: gridlock and obstruction. He’s stood in the way of immigration reform, energy innovation, and support for public education – not to mention his near-daily swipes at affordable health care. The current pandemic and economic crises reveal the consequences of mismanaged government, of which he is a chief architect. As of this writing, his legendary obstinacy is keeping meaningful stimulus legislation from relieving suffering Kentuckians.
McConnell’s opponent, retired Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Amy McGrath, is a pragmatic centrist, experienced in leadership, delegation, and solving problems. New to politics, she is no stranger to Washington, having served as an advisor and liaison in Congress and at the Pentagon. She has impressive positions on many issues that matter deeply to Kentucky and to mainstream America. Best of all, she has demonstrated a willingness to work hard, to compromise, and to listen. If you’ve ever tried to call McConnell’s office, the perpetual busy signal and full voice mail reveal that listening to constituents is beyond his talents.
McConnell has had three and a half decades to get things done in Kentucky and has come up short. It’s time for a meaningful change. McGrath has proven throughout her career that she lives in the spirit of service with the heart of a soldier. As a pilot, the United States trusted her with aircraft, strategy, and American lives. I trust her with my vote this November.
Bo List
Lexington
To the editor:
Recently, Kentucky Republican Greg DeLancey wrote of the coming election, “The difference is clear.” Indeed, it is. And as I read his assortment of Trumpist lies and errors of fact, my mind kept turning to the head drill sergeant I had in basic training.
Every payday, he strode into the barracks to announce: “Attention, gentlemen! It’s your Drill Daddy’s birthday! And you want to make your Drill Daddy happy, don’t you?” Twenty dollars made Drill Daddy happy enough to give a weekend pass. But as I sent all but $20 of my check home to my wife, I couldn’t make Drill Daddy happy. “No pass for you, Schell. You have weekend KP.” So, I spent that weekend, and every weekend, on KP. But I wouldn’t have paid, even if I could. It was just wrong.
Later, when I was stationed in Germany, I read in the Army Times that Drill Daddy had been found guilty of trainee abuse and sentenced to 20 years in Fort Leavenworth penitentiary.
Trump’s relationship with the Republican Party is like Drill Daddy’s relationship with his trainees. Do what he wants, even though you know it is wrong, accept his lies as truth, and you will be rewarded. If not, you will be punished. With the collaboration of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump’s criminal virus has infected the once-great Republican Party of Eisenhower.
Kentucky Republicans have a responsibility to reject the criminal who is destroying their once great party. Join the Lincoln Project. Throw out Trump and Mitch to rebuild a party we can be proud of.
William Schell Jr.
Murray
To the editor:
As a U.S. Army war veteran and professor emeritus of leadership studies at Murray State University, I have always thought of Donald Trump as a coward and traitor for dodging the war. And a horrible bully, never a leader. He fans the fires of racism, steps away from the science of the pandemic as tens of thousands of our citizens die, and criticizes the free press, a pillar of our democracy.
He is a very insecure and dangerously ill little child. He recently asked the governor of South Dakota if his face could be added to Mount Rushmore!? Are you kidding me? More likely added to the wall for the 10 most-wanted criminals.
I also want to state my disdain for the actions of Greg Delancey, who is a good person but tries to convince others to support the dangerous and deranged Trump. I once criticized a local politician for defending Trump on national television, then asked for a meeting. Instead, he contacted a bully who tried intimidating me; I don’t like bullies. Two years later and still no meeting? So much for his attention to individuals in our district!
So, when you vote in November, it will be to revive the very SOUL of our country. Please vote wisely!
Roger Weis
Murray
To the editor:
The monument to Confederate soldiers and Robert E. Lee is a symbol of white supremacy and has no place on public display in 21st century Murray. Alexander H. Stevens vice president of the Confederate States of America, on March 21, 1861 spoke about the “foundations” of the new government, and said “.. its cornerstone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery, subordination to the superior race, is his natural and normal condition.”
Despite the deaths of over 700,000 soldiers and untold suffering by millions of Americans both North and South Jefferson Davis was unrepentant in his belief of white supremacy and slavery of Black people, stating in his farewell to the Mississippi legislature in 1884, “… if it were to do over again, I would again do just as I did in April 1861. I cannot believe that the cause for which our sacrifices were made can ever be lost but rather hope that those who deny the justice of our asserted claims will learn from experience….” The Lost Cause “culture” he defended was not a benevolent genteel culture rather a culture based on white supremacy. Unfortunately Davis’ Lost Cause legacy continues into the 21st century and it is time to let his cause be lost permanently.
Any doubters of the cause of the Civil War should read the constitution of the Confederacy which would have institutionalized slavery in perpetuity. The statue on Murray’s court square is a constant reminder of that painful ideology, a symbol of that racist system and an idol to a white supremacist mindset. Monuments should be reserved to honor those who fought and sacrificed for honorable causes not those who led men to their deaths in defense of the supposed right for one human to own and enslave another.
Richard D. Hurt, Murray High School Class of 1962
Rochester, Minnesota
