To the editor:
I would like to thank the amazing staff at the Murray-Calloway County Public Library for their tribute to my mother, Lola James. She loved volunteering at the Library and each member of the staff. My family could not be more proud to count each of these women among our, dearest, friends. You’re the BEST!
Madeah Forrest
Sandy Lynn
Mignon Reed
Reagan Moore
Brandy Reed
Cyndi Curtis
Cheryl Camp
Sierra Foster
Melissa Johnson
Wyneth Herrington
Diane Daubert
Alisa Walls
Erica Lewis
Also, a heartfelt thank you to the Penworthy Book Company and those who donated their time, materials, and money to make this happen. Our thoughts, and prayers are with all who have been or are battling breast cancer.
Sincerely
Ross James and family
VETERANS/CHRISTIANS AGAINST TRUMP: Jesus Christ envisioned a Kingdom of God in which everyone was important, and everyone cared for one another. Joe Biden is a man of decency, compassion, faith, and extreme amount of fairness and determination. He brought our economy back from the worst recession since the Depression and was an integral part of establishing the Affordable Care Act.
On the other side (Trump), we have an individual filled with hatred stuck in a dark stench of insecurity still believing he is the “greatest” because he needs to tell himself that to live another day, regardless of what that means for the rest of us. He only cares about Trump. Yet, many individuals have allowed themselves to be pulled into his cult-like group.
I cannot accept this nor can I accept Mr. Delancey’s recent commentary with the headline of “Americans need not be afraid of COVID.” Are you kidding me? This is one of the most dangerous headlines ever and borders on the criminal. Delancey and James Comer are protecting the most criminal and despicable individuals in American history. Please VOTE but vote for decency and not depravity!
Roger Weis
Murray
In a letter to the paper in the Aug. 28-30 edition, Keith York asked if one of the Democratic columnist would condemn rioting and looting in Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis. Marshall Ward has since, more than once, blamed Trump supporters.
He continued to blame Russian interference for Trump’s election. Ward insists that Trump is using the post office to steal the election and recently wrote that McConnell is trying to defund the police. These are typical Ward lies.
To describe Trump, Ward uses terms like corruption, tax evasion, arrogance, stupid, racist, reckless, bribery, lies and mass murder of the coronavirus.
McConnell and Rand Paul don’t fare much better (according to Ward) with (names like) Moscow Mitch, Cocaine Mitch, Grim Reaper, missing in action Mitch, Russo Rand, ignorant and stupid. The hatred is hard to ignore.
How about hypocrisy? Kavanaugh and Trump are called human abusers, but the Kennedys (remember Chappaquiddick?) Bill Clinton and even old Joe Biden get a pass.
In Vietnam, it’s about Nixon’s war crimes, right Marshall? Ward forgets that the Kennedys were long before and evidently he has never heard of LBJ.
Ward finds corruption with Republicans, but in the last election, what about Hillary’s e-mails, smashed electronic devices and Bengazi? All forgotten.
It’s appalling that Ward mentions Trump’s mass murder of the coronavirus, but forgets Cuomo’s nursing home scandal; and he has no problem and endorses the murder of 50-62 million Americans, depending on the website.
Jerry W. Riley
Murray
Until Trump became President, Americans expected and received Presidential candidates to disclose tax returns, honorably debate the issues, represent all Americans, and speak the truth. Those who were caught lying, and rightfully so, faced consequences. Now Trump simply says “fake news” or spins some alternate false reality, and his Fox News base accept it like the gospel. I sorta understand voting for Trump in 2016 when the opponent is the spouse of a former president. But to do it again in 2020 ignores the obvious truth that Trump does not have the “right stuff” to lead our Country. When this election is over, and Democrats recover both the White House and the Senate, many Republicans will look back and wish Trump had been removed by impeachment. Their partisan vote to acquit him will be viewed in history as a tremendous mistake for the GOP. They went all in (except Romney) for the guy that takes them down. He will be the first former President to be convicted of a felony (tax evasion and fraud). “Ask what you can do for your country” before you vote.
Mark Blankenship
Murray
