What is a fair price to compensate Kentuckians who provide energy to the grid with their net metered rooftop solar installations? The Public Service Commission is investigating this question following legislation passed by the General Assembly earlier this year. If the PSC were to fully consider the benefits of rooftop solar, the current rate would be adequate.
Distributed solar helps consumers and utilities. Utility customers who install solar save on their energy bills while still paying the baseline maintenance charges for the grid. Utilities save money from reduced upkeep costs to the grid and from losing less energy over transmission. The broader community even benefits from the jobs provided by installing solar panels. Distributed solar is a win, win, win.
Utility companies are blind to these benefits. They would like to see distributed solar energy snuffed out in its infancy. Utility company executives would rather line their pockets using their outdated, immobile business model than adapt to the consumer freedom and flexibility of rooftop solar. There is comfort in the familiar, but that comfort comes at a high cost to regular Kentuckians.
The PSC need not be blind to the benefits of solar power. The Commission should include the benefits of solar in determining the compensation rate for net metered solar. Kentuckians who agree should submit a public comment at the PSC hearing at 211 Sower Boulevard, Frankfort, KY at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 13.
Tyler Hill
Western Kentucky Campus Organizer,
Kentucky Student Environmental Coalition
Murray
