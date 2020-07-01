To the editor:
Black Lives Matter? Black lives don’t really matter to them. BLM’s goal is to protest, damage, loot and destroy. Is destruction an expression of freedom? Is that what you want to teach your children?
We have had the privilege of living next to, working with, worshiping with and having dear friends who were a different color than us. All fine people.
Our state and local governments are allowing this destruction to continue. Are YOU “offended” by BLM behavior? These protesters are NOT hard-working people who pay taxes, own businesses or take pride in their neighborhoods. They are outsiders who come in, intimidate, demand and destroy. We tolerate their vile language, destruction and demands hoping to keep peace. These radicals will soon try to take over our religious symbols, our churches, homes, businesses, halls of fame AND our freedom if we continue to allow it.
They want to remove our statues and replace them with their statues – the burned out and boarded up buildings left behind in the aftermath if they don’t get their way.
Removing a statue will not remove history. Are they “offended” if their name happens to be the same as one of the “offending” statues? Sherman, Lee, Washington, Martin L. King, Rosa, Davis, etc. Are they as EAGER to change their name as destroy a statue? A lot of Black people have risen high above the heights of statues. Statues are being destroyed throughout the world that had nothing to do with BLM war Civil War. Read history. How do you think Hitler, ISIS and other terrorist groups got started?
Stand up for freedom, your flag.
Joan Mullins
Murray
To the editor:
Our self-proclaimed genius president says if we slow down testing, we won’t have as many cases. It’s like saying if we get rid of our health care providers, we won’t have diseases. Testing does not cause coronavirus, diabetes or any other disease. Its only function is to identify the prognosis. Out of sight, out of Trump’s mind is what he wants. Just move on and pretend it’s gone, and get to what really matters – his re-election. Our nation is grappling with its worse health crisis in 100 years, coupled with a renewed effort to finally achieve justice for all.
Yet our president makes no meaningful effort to lead during these trying times. He says the virus is fading away even though our country is No. 1 in the world in both infections and death, and half the states are surging with record numbers of new cases. He has zero empathy for black victims of police brutality, and ridiculously asserts that those marching for equality are thugs and leftist radicals.
How could the strongest nation on earth become weak and disrespected around the globe at such a dramatic time in history? The answer is clear; lack of genuine leadership at the top, including the cowardice of Republican leaders like Mitch McConnell, who remain silent and ignore the unconscionable actions of a wannabe King. A vote for Trump is a vote for incompetence, dishonesty, corruption, unaccountability, bullying, childish namecalling, racism, narcissism, divisiveness and monarchy. He is a Republican in name only, and bears no resemblance whatsoever with the integrity of former Republican Presidents Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and others. We have two major political parties, the Trump party and the Democrats. The Grand Old Party has been hijacked and now missing in action.
Mark Blankenship
Murray
To the editor:
Perhaps the most cogent argument to counter those obsessed with removing the statue of Robert E. Lee from the courthouse square after more than a century was made by Abraham Lincoln himself.
Four days after the fall of Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor in April 1861, and the onset of the Civil War, he offered Lee field command of the U.S. Army. But Lee declined, citing his deep loyalty to his home state of Virginia - and then resigned his commission.
Lee was Lincoln’s first choice. Not McClellan, not Burnside, not Hooker, not Meade, not Grant.
Historians of his day reported that Lee did not smoke, drink alcohol or use profanity, a lifestyle that earned him admiration and respect far and wide. His early military career was distinguished. He was recognized for heroics in the Mexican War and his peers looked up to him for his outstanding leadership, devotion to duty and brilliant strategic planning.
Since they were contemporaries, Lincoln was no doubt quite familiar with the character and background of the 1829 West Point graduate who ranked second in his class and was a model cadet who incurred not a single demerit in four years. Lee later returned to West Point and served three years as academy superintendent.
With his basic knowledge of Lee as both a soldier and man, plus information gleaned from what must have been an extensively thorough vetting process for such an important assignment, Lincoln made his decision.
His assessment of Lee was in the moment and no doubt made with characteristic Lincoln wisdom and objectivity, aided by volumes of information, current at the time.
Conversely, Lee detractors of today, 150 years after his death, often portray him as some kind of scoundrel to fit their purpose, in stark contrast to the conclusion reached by Lincoln then.
Dwain McIntosh
Murray
To the editor:
America was born in a revolution that resulted in a confederation form of government where individual state governments were stronger than the central government. The failure of this confederation experiment led to the development of a new and unique American concept of shared government called “federalism.”
Considering that the 13 states varied in size and composition of their population, there were several points of contention and discussions about how to equitably share governmental authority. Without going into detail, these discussions and resulting compromises addressed the formation of legislative authority and the manner of electing a national leader (president).
As the new federal system of government evolved, the points of contention continued to fester – especially as America grew in land size and new states were admitted to the union. The size and composition of population in these new states had an impact on national legislative authority and led to several compromises. Eventually, as historians, who see history in its contemporary context not as a reflection of modern day thought, have suggested – a second revolutionary war (better known as the Civil War) was fought to either ratify the federalism experiment or revert to the confederation concept.
From a strictly form of government approach, the contentions that resulted in a “second revolution” might now be at work to foment a “third revolution” once again based primarily on size, composition and distribution of population. For example, arguments seeking to change how the president is elected harken back to those discussions that led to the original formation of federalism.
The point of this history lesson is to show that our form of government is and always has been a tenuous experiment. Its success has been based on compromise that included the stress of a civil war. And, it appears that now revisionist views of history are at the root of another civil turmoil. The challenge before us is to find new agreements among the conflicting concerns lest another governmental experiment emerges to destroy our federal system and the history (good and bad) of how we have reached this point in the American experience.
Remember this lesson of history as you ponder who to vote for in November.
Bill Cowan
Murray
