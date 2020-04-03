To the editor:
I have come to look forward to the opinion section of the Murray Ledger & Times for the ideological battle between Trump Republican Winfield Rose and Democrats Ken Wolf and Marshall Ward. The contrast between Wolf and Rose’s pieces last Saturday was particularly illustrative.
Wolf opened with a question, “Can socialism be democratic?” He then gave the obvious answer – yes, of course it can. Just ask any Boomer who served in Europe during the Cold War. Then, as now, many of our NATO allies, facing the Soviet Union (Russia) and its Warsaw Pact allies, were governed by social democratic parties which evolved Europe to curb the abuses of capitalism, not to end it. You might not agree with him, but Wolf’s commentary is rational and fact-based. Rose’s is neither.
Rose’s commentary is an attack (there is no other word) on Wolf and Ward whom he styles “our local leftists.” He accuses them of having TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) for their opinion pieces that appeared 19 February. According to Rose, “The fundamental premise of TDS is that Trump is a terrible person; therefore everything he does is wrong and must be criticized incessantly. Never mind the falsehoods, half-truths, irrationalities and distortions necessary to do so.”
Bur TDS is a dualistic yin-yang system. The same may be said of Rose as his latest defense of the president shows. Don’t worry about Trump’s lies, Rose reminds us. Every politician lies. He then provides a selected list of presidential lies, both Republican and Democrat. Yes – all presidents lie. How could it be otherwise?
What is disturbing and fundamentally different is the frequency of Trump’s lies. He cannot speak without making a misstatement or telling outright lie. According to the Washington Post last year, Trump made over 15,413 false statements – confirmed by Politifact and Factcheck. What is equally disturbing is Rose’s tone and that he does not (or cannot) distinguish between lies told for purposes of state and Trump’s compulsive lying.
Don’t worry, says Rose. “These “Trumpisms” go with Trump. Everyone should be used to them by now. They’re old stuff.” No. We should worry when our president is a compulsive liar and when Rose, a once rational academic, defends Trump’s lies as just ‘business as usual.’
William Schell, Jr., Murray State History Dept. emeritus
Murray
To the editor:
Because I’m observing social distancing, I’m sharing a prayer for my community of friends.
Dear Holy Father - Daddy of us all,
Thank you for never ceasing love and care. Thank you for my next breath of air.
As this deadly COVID-19 virus silently moves through our community, I ask, first, for wisdom to know how to tend to my family. Then to not do harm to my neighbors and friends. Help me not to get in the way of healing.
Thank you for the daily incoming information via print and electronics.
During this time of hunkering-down, we are sheltered comfortably in our home. This is because many people (I cannot imagine the number) in my community are, everyday, stepping out their doors to keep the community running.
Thank you Lord for those silent warriors pushing out care and comfort for our souls and bodies.
Holy Father, please keep your shield of safety around my pastors, care givers and medical friends. The next person they see may be carrying COVID-19.
Please keep my friends who bring our needs to our back porch, strong and safe.
As usual, while I pray, the world breaks in. On the TV I heard the ship, Comfort, has docked in New York. I hear a person behind the microphone give thanks to you. Bless you and bless them.
What a might God! Many of us are, at this moment, pouring out our soulful petitions and you hear each one.
Thank You.
Holy Father, we ask these favors in the name of your Son, and my brother, Jesus.
Amen.
Margot McIntosh
Murray
To the editor:
With these uncertain times of hospitals being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and the death toll from the pandemic rising in each state, we become most appreciative of doctors, nurses, first responders, even grocery workers, postal and newspaper employees, delivery personnel and pharmacy staff. To all those folks I say “Thank You” for keeping me safe. I also want to give a shout out to our wonderful neighbors, Ricky and Lisa Harrison and Steve and Lori Parker. They have been texting, calling and checking in on us to see if they can pick up anything or do anything for us to keep us sheltered in place. They have even brought us dinner so we can stay safe. It is the caring, compassionate neighbors keeping watch over each other that makes Murray a heartwarming place to live. We even received a cheery poster made by 10-year-old Brooke Parker sending us love and safe wishes that we want to pass on to all Murray neighbors; do your part to slow the spread of the coronavirus and look after each other.
Nancy Doty
Murray
