To the editor:
I watched the distressing news Sunday morning regarding the attempted murder of two L.A. police officers who were in their parked cruiser while on duty protecting the safety of passengers boarding and unboarding trains. If you watched the video, you saw a young person walk up next to the cruiser and fire into the front passenger window at point blank range hitting both officers numerous times. Then like the craven coward that he is, ran off.
At St. Francis Hospital E.R., a large number of feral thugs and cowards gathered in an attempt to block the entrance while yelling “We hope they die!”.
Too many of our police officers in large cities throughout the United States report to work daily, never knowing if they will be able to return home to their families when their work day is done.
The very officers who run into our homes to protect us from the bad guys who have invaded our homes are now becoming targets of the bad guys.
Thankfully, this is not the case in Murray. Our Murray Police Department is focused on engaging our citizens. They sponsor Shop With a Cop, Citizens’ Police Academy, Murray’s Night Out, Ceremony of Laying of the Wreath to honor fallen officers, Coffee With a Cop, serve on boards such as Gentry House, Park Board, and others.
They live in our neighborhoods, attend our churches, enjoy ballgames games in our parks with their families, send their children to the same schools our children and grandchildren attend.
I feel fortunate and safe knowing that our MPD has our back and is only a phone call away.
Linda Cherry
Murray
To Mike Davis, publisher:
Sept. 11, 2020. Sitting at my kitchen table this morning, reflecting on the history of this date 19 years ago. There have been and will be ceremonies of remembrance of that time, today. Those of us old enough to remember those tragic events also remember the feeling of national unity that followed that day.
After trying to read your editorial page and letters to the editor this morning, I wondered how we got from the unity of 9/11/01 to the culture in which we live today. It makes me wonder if it is possible to ever regain the feeling of togetherness of September 2001. I want to believe that we can, but each of us – EVERY ONE OF US – Must make it our job to advance that idea.
So much of what I read today and read every week is filled with ugliness and hate; An effort of “oneupsmanship” over one’s opponent. I wonder if your writers can/will change. Our country is so divided today that our worldwide enemies won’t need to use war to defeat us. We are doing it to ourselves. The great philosopher and cartoon strip character of long ago, Pogo, Kneeled years ago when he said, “We Have met the enemy and he is us.”
So ... can we (you and I) turn this ship? I say yes, but only if we decide to. Will you be part of the solution or continue to be part of the problem?
Bobby Martin
Murray
To the editor:
Robert E. Lee on the square was quaint to me when I came here 20-odd years ago. I had no quarrel with him. Recently after taking off my blinders of white privilege, I no longer consider him quaint. He represents the faction bent upon ripping the nation apart in the name of “states rights,” the nefarious “rights” to grow rich upon the backs of enslaved human beings.
I did not bring hate to Murray. It has been here all along white-washed by artificial history.
Murray is a wonderful, loving community. There’s no denying that. But this statue business has revealed old ideas and thoughts best acknowledged and evaluated honestly before once more being relegated to the past.
Geraldine Mellon
Hazel
To the editor:
In her recent letter to the editor, Helen Spann asks why people who come to Murray for work, school, or business bring ‘their hate’ with them. As a resident of Murray for over 50 years, I am compelled to respond. I have stood on the court square with people who believe that the monument should be moved and have found them to be compassionate, peaceful, and honorable citizens of our community who are trying to make Murray and Calloway County a more inviting place for everyone. It is time to remove the word “hate” from our conversations about the monument.
Bonnie Higginson
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
