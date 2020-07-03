To the editor:
“There are so many ways of being despicable it quite makes one’s head spin,” novelist James Baldwin observes. “But the way to be really despicable is to be contemptuous of other people’s pain.” Here in the “friendliest small town in America,” I often find myself surrounded by despicable people. Warm and polite, sure, but they show their contempt for others by refusing to make even the smallest adjustments that could save someone’s life.
Since the pandemic began, nearly 129,000 people in the United States of America have died from COVID-19. According to a recent letter from Jerry Penner, CEO of the Murray Calloway County Hospital, “COVID cases in Calloway County have really accelerated since Memorial Day Weekend.” How do we keep our community safe? All reputable medical evidence has demonstrated that wearing a mask in public and adhering to social distancing will drastically reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is what every reliable source has told us for months, it is what Mr. Penner himself advises in his letter, and it is what most Calloway Country residents inexplicably refuse to do.
When I see you without a mask, I assume you are “contemptuous of other people’s pain.” If cases spike in Calloway County due to this contempt, it will be you, Mr. “faith over fear,” and you, Ms. “only liberals wear masks,” who are to blame for hundreds of deaths in our community. You are not brave, edgy or patriotic. You are despicable, and you deserve ridicule from everyone who sees you coughing on the menus at Cracker Barrel, sneezing on the produce at Kroger, or sneering at those who take precautions to protect others.
Ray Horton, assistant professor of English, Murray State
Murray
At the beginning of the March 2020 meeting of the Calloway County Board of Elections, Antonia Faulkner, Calloway County Court Clerk and Chair of the Calloway County Board of Elections, said in her opening statement, “We’re going to make it work, we’ve accomplished a lot in a shorter amount of time, and we are going to get this done right and get it done correctly.” The statement referred to the large-scale absentee-voting and in-person model for the June 23 primary election, the blueprint for a task never undertaken before in Calloway County or in the state of Kentucky.
The Board Chair proceeded to lay out a comprehensive and well-thought-out plan designed for Calloway County voters, which the Elections Board voted on and adopted unanimously. The plan allowed voters multiple customized opportunities to vote in the primary election and, at the same time, to remain within the safety guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were three customized opportunities, two before Election Day and one on Election Day itself: (1) Each registered voter could request that an absentee ballot be mailed to their place of residence, which would be voted and returned; (2) over two weeks of in-person absentee voting would take place at Miller Courthouse Annex prior to the primary-election date; and (3) in-person voting would take place on Election Day, June 23, at a central polling location, CFSB Center, on the campus of Murray State University.
I want to use this letter to the editor to express my thanks to County Court Clerk and Elections Board Chair Antonia Faulkner and her staff for the competent and professional manner in which they made this safe, well-planned, and well–executed election process available to all Calloway County registered voters.
Melisa Stark, member, Calloway County Board of Elections
Murray
In his column “Where is Robespierre,” Winfield Rose accused all Democrats, “blind with rage” at their failed “coup d’ etat,” of hiring a “brigade of … leftist lawyers” to regain “the power they so desperately wanted.” He then accuses Democrats of “reaching a Faustian bargain with public sector labor unions and of selling their souls for money and votes” — of “pandering” in general; of “ruining” and “bankrupting” cities and states; of “shredding the Bill of Rights;” of “betraying the people;” of endorsing and encouraging “insanity and madness.”
Rose’s column defames and vilifies — without exception — all Democrats, liberals, the “political left,” “leftist media,” “political elites” and “academia.” It is a screed that the Ledger & Times should not have published, should be ashamed to have published. I urge the paper to drop Rose and replace him with a rational, civil conservative voice — if one may be found.
William Schell, Jr.
Murray
