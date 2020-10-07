Editor’s note: The following letter is the first of three parts that were submitted. In reference to this letter, the contact information for Kentucky’s U.S. senators and District 1’s Congressional representative are included in the sidebar at the bottom right of this page.
To the editor:
Fellow voters: Have you heard of the HR-7608 Bill? I first learned about it in the October issue of CWN (Civil War News)in an article called, “Removal of Confederate commemorative works.” Notwithstanding any other provisions of law or policy to the contrary, within 180 days of enactment of this Act, the National Park Service shall remove from display all physical Confederate commemorative works, such as statues, monuments, sculptures, memorials, and plaques, as defined by NPS, Management Policies 2006, `9.6.1.
HR-7608 has not passed the Senate. It is not law yet. A legislative point of argument is that a policy-making section 442, has been buried in the middle of a 727-page FUNDING bill for the State Department, Agriculture, Interior, Environment, and Veteran Affairs, et al.
No matter who you vote for – let them know how you feel about the removal of monuments in battlefield parks like Fort Donelson.
Susan Adams
Murray
To the editor:
To the people of Murray and Calloway County: I was saddened by some of the photographs in Monday’s edition. At a time when there are rising numbers of COVID-19 and even the president has contracted this virus, these photos are a of great concern. First was of two cowboys securing a steer during a contest. In the background, there are a number of watchers including young children, none of whom are wearing masks, and they are sitting shoulder to shoulder. The second photo is of a local group publicizing an upcoming social event. Once again, shoulder to shoulder and no masks.
I know that we all want this pandemic over with, but wishing it gone or ignoring it will not stop it. The only way that we have until there is a proven and safe vaccine is to wear a mask and keep our distance. Please wear your mask!
Terry Little
Murray
Editor’s note: The following letter honoring Dr. Richard Crouch upon his retirement will be published in two installments. Part 1 is below. Read the second part in Friday’s edition.
To the editor:
I grew up in Murray and now live in Wisconsin, where for the past 13 years I have worked as a medical oncologist and hematologist. Recently I learned that Dr. Richard Crouch, a long-time mentor of mine, retired from medical practice after 42 years. I owe him a huge debt of thanks.
While I was attending Murray High School and then college, Dr. Crouch allowed me to tag along during his office appointments and hospital visits with patients. He didn’t have to do this. His work days were long — usually 10 or 12 hours or more, often six or seven days a week—and he had other obligations, including his work as a school board member, not to mention his family. Even as a kid I was amazed by his willingness to show a teenager what primary care medical practice involved. Had he not been so generous with his time, likely he’d have been able to go home an hour or more sooner each evening.
Later, when I was a medical student at the University of Kentucky, I had the chance to work with Dr. Crouch again, this time in a more formal capacity, and this time with a bit more medical knowledge. Most physicians I had encountered cared about their patients, and generally they tried to do a good job. But what struck me about Dr. Crouch was his thoroughness and curiosity that exceeded these norms, borne out of a deep concern for his patients, and an inquisitiveness about not just how they were, but who they were. If someone’s high blood sugars were poorly controlled, he did not simply try to improve them, he wanted to know what had rendered them hard to control in the first place.
Peter H. Johnson, M.D.
Delafield, Wisconsin
To the editor:
As most Christians, and others, I wish and pray for Donald Trump to recover from his COVID-19 illness. And that is as far as I go. This man has lied to you, deceived you and belittled you, and yet my Kentucky brothers and sisters still vote for him just like you do for Mitch McConnell and James Comer!? I just do not get it!
Donald Trump is losing the women’s vote by double digits, the college graduate vote by double digits and the senior vote by double digits because he uses lies, deception and greed to get whatever he wants and most others get it; except in Kentucky!?
Kentucky is a beautiful state with talented and smart people, but you keep accepting mediocrity; 40+ in health care, 40+ in education, 40+ in job creation. When it could and should be in the top 5 states. Vote like your life depends on it. Because it does.
Roger Weis
Murray
