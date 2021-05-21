To the editor:
In my effort to inform myself of current affairs and political machinations, I am frequently amused by those who assert that “if we ignore history, we are bound to repeat it,” or words to that effect. To each of them, I suggest that they take the time to read the complete farewell address by President George Washington after he completed his honorable service as our first president and “The Father of Our Country.”
Washington’s address stands today as one of the most profound and forward-looking political dissertations in the history of American literature and commentary. Particularly interesting to me was his views on “Party” politics. In his address, he stated: “Without looking forward to an extremity of this kind (which nevertheless ought not to be entirely out of sight), the common and continued mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it. It serves always to distract the public councils, and enfeebles the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms; kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the doors to foreign influence and corruption, which find a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.”
Sounds a lot like what we experience today by the two-party (Republican and Democrat) system. The “It” that Washington alludes to is obviously political parties of their own right. They do NOT have the needs and concerns of the American peoples. They are concerned only with their petty agendas and the attaining of power over us. Therefore, I urge you to take a stand NOW. Go to your county clerk and change your political affiliation to “INDEPENDENT” and henceforth vote solely for the PERSON, based upon their qualifications for the job they seek, but NEVER the party.
George Washington was – and is – right!
Mark Kennedy
Almo
To the editor:
It was with dismay that I read the article in your Tuesday edition involving a dispute between Gov. Beashear and Sunrise Children’s Services. My dismay was due to your paper printing what amounted to an editorial from a religious publication, quoting only Republicans.
According to the article, Gov. Beashear is trying to force Sunrise to “abandon its religious beliefs,” and is attempting to deny “First Amendment rights of a religious organization,” and is “kowtowing to political correctness.” Another official is quoted saying that Governor Beshear “refuses to respect the religious freedoms afforded to Sunrise under the Constitution.” Of course, none of that is true at all and those statements are no more than political rhetoric. We do not hear one word from the Beshear Administration in the article, no doubt by design.
Upon minimal inspection of the conflict, it appears that Gov. Beshear is simply insisting that Sunrise sign a contract that prevents them from discriminating as they see fit, discriminating with our tax dollars filling their pockets, one might add. It’s as simple as that, all rhetoric aside.
If one is only marginally aware of their surroundings, it is apparent that the times are changing. They tend to change a bit slower here in west Kentucky than they do in metropolitan areas, but changing they are. It is no longer okay to be overtly racist, sexist or homophobic. There are people who still engage in such behavior and do not pay a price for it, but the walls are closing in on them every day.
As for the Ledger & Times, I think it is time for management to decide if they want to continue their progress towards becoming a religious pamphlet or revert back to being a newspaper of general interest to the public.
Dan Thompson
Murray
To the editor:
Dr. Rose’s latest column lays economic catastrophe at the feet of Democrats but without accepting any responsibility from Republicans. Trump ran on a platform of balancing the budget and reducing the deficit but added 1 trillion per year to the national debt while in office. Both major parties are one in the same — big government, big spending. At least when Republicans controlled the House with a Democratic president in the 1990s, they were able to broker the Deal with America at the hands of Gingrich and Clinton.
Those types of politicians are no more. Bush and Trump each gave bailouts and handouts because of economic downturns caused by the government and the Fed. Republicans refused to repeal Obamacare, address entitlement reforms and other such things. Both parties print fiat currency at will, so Republicans are no more innocent on this score than Democrats. They’ve both devalued the dollar, some quicker than others, but nonetheless. Neither party is an angel when it comes to economics. The economy may have done better in the Trump presidency, but the national debt and money printing are a major threat to our prosperity and peace.
Steven Hunter
Murray
