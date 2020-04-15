To the editor:
In these frightening, unsettled times when we can’t physically gather to get comfort and encouragement, I would like to thank all of you at Murray Ledger and Times for continuing to produce and deliver our daily newspaper. It is one of the few ways the entire community can be connected. Let us hope this terrible epidemic will be over soon, but until then I truly appreciate having a newspaper to keep us together.
We have never had to endure anything like this before, and our deep appreciation goes to our healthcare workers, and also those who work to keep us fed and supplied with essential supplies. Lastly, my thanks to everyone in our community as all of us continue to isolate to protect our entire community and help beat this scourge.
Jean Bennett
Murray
To the editor:
Murray Calloway County Need Line was established 46 years ago with the goal of assisting those in need in our community. Over the years, Need Line has evolved into a centralized source for resources and information. In 2019, Need Line provided 12,575 food distributions, 10,958 food backpacks for children, and monthly groceries for 315 seniors. All recipients of our programs are community members who have been identified as having financial need. In addition, Need Line provides assistance with rent, utilities, personal hygiene products, and travel for medical appointments for qualified individuals as financial resources permit. Numerous other programs exist for seasonal needs and emergencies.
The closure of Briggs and Stratton, coupled with the economic difficulties stemming from the COVID-19 virus, have created a significant need for additional resources to serve our most vulnerable community members. In March, 2020, Need Line had 1,545 requests for assistance, an increase of 45% from one year ago. Unfortunately, there may be some confusion in our community about how to help during this time. Need Line is an independent nonprofit agency and is not currently affiliated with United Way or any other fund-raising organization. The most effective way to assist is to make a donation to Need Line (509 North Eighth St., Murray, KY 42071) or online by using the Venmo app and searching for MCCNeedLine. All donations are tax-deductible. Non perishable food and other supplies are welcomed. Also, volunteers are needed because many of our current helpers are in the at-risk population for contracting coronavirus. To volunteer, please contact Need Line at (270) 753-6333.
Finally, on behalf of the Need Line Board members, I want to thank the Need Line employees, churches, civic organizations, and individuals who have contributed to Need Line over the years. We would not be able to serve Murray and Calloway County without the help of our community members!
Cliff Higginson, president, Need Line Board of Directors
Murray
To the editor:
As routine the past few years, I went to deposit my recycling materials at Murray’s recycling center on Andrus Drive the week before last. I was surprised to find it closed, empty of bins, and the area totally fenced in with what looks to be permanent chain-link fencing. The sign attributed the closure as a response to the coronavirus.
I suggest that the City’s Department of Public Works make a public announcement of this closure and state the reasons for it. I have heard over the past several months that there are other longer standing issues with our recycling center that may be the real reason behind the closure. The Public Works Department would do us all a service if a representative could say whether there are plans to reopen the center after the public health situation is cleared or not.
Michael Basile
Murray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.