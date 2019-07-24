To the editor,
In 1973 I was living in the southeastern African country of Malawi, and had occasion to visit a small fishing village there on Lake Chilwa. One midday I observed several fishing boats, hauled up on the shore, awaiting a late afternoon launch in anticipation of an evening catch. The largest and likely the best of these craft had its name painted on the stern: Aporo Ereben. Clearly, the owner had been inspired by the most amazing and advanced achievement he could imagine, the United States Apollo 11 spacecraft, launched just four years before. As an American living in what even then was one of the poorest countries in Africa, I was humbled by this recognition of my country’s achievement.
This month, as we celebrate lunar explorations undertaken by NASA’s Apollo Program, I am especially thinking of my brief encounter with that other “Aporo Ereben.” I long to remember that as a hopeful inspiration for all my country can achieve. But instead, I am saddened when I realize the present leadership of my homeland looks down on such poor countries as Malawi as examples neither to be aided in improving their lot nor even to be pitied, but instead belittled as inferior examples of humankind. If that is the best we can manage, we are unworthy of reaching for the moon, or the stars.
Melvin Page
former associate professor of history, Murray State University
Asheville, North Carolina
To the editor,
The city of Murray certainly has many Good Samaritans and I came face to face with one last Thursday. My husband was on his way to a meeting and had raised the garage door, stepped down into the garage and I had handed him his walker. As he turned to walk to the car, he lost his balance and fell. Seeing him lying on the floor and knowing I could not get him up by myself, I ran back into the house to call my daughter and her husband who live next door.
When I returned to the garage, there stood a gentleman I had never seen before tending to my husband, asking if he was hurting anywhere and checking out a couple of abrasions he had. He told us he was just driving by and saw my husband fall, so stopped to help. Determining he had no broken bones, the gentleman lifted him to his feet and sat him down on a seat in the garage. By this time my daughter and son-in-law had arrived to help and walked my husband back into the house. We were all so grateful the man saw the fall and stopped to help and we gave him our heartfelt thanks as he got back in his truck and drove away. I’m sure he gained another star in his crown that day!
Margaret Wooton
Murray
