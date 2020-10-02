To the editor:
I read in the comment section (in regard to the Ledger & Times reader survey) where someone wanted the small section of the “Verse of the Day” removed from the front page. The Devil is “powerful, baffling and cunning.” I love reading the Verse of the Day. It is inspirational to lots of us. It goes to show how powerful that Satan is. He wants all proof of God to be destroyed. Dear God, please be merciful to this person.
Sue Stom
Murray
To the editor:
Given what I know of the high character and integrity of Robert E. Lee, I believe the great general who would most want to see his statue removed from the Calloway County Courthouse grounds and placed with his fallen troops would be Robert E. Lee.
Mike Miller
Murray
To the editor:
Have you seen the hit ad from Keep Kentucky Great featuring Sheriff Eddie McGuire from Marshall County? He claims (U.S. Senate candidate Amy) McGrath is for defunding the police and supporting rioters. I have not heard her present this. He goes on to say Mitch McConnell supports police and law enforcement and has their back. However, he doesn’t say how.
I seem to recall that a couple of months ago, Sheriff McGuire was lobbying for deputies to remain and be added to the schools in Marshall County, and not to Mitch but the local officials. Just as McCracken County just raised taxes to give their sheriffs a raise, again something done by local officials.
The truth is, feds are not involved. We look to cities, counties and states to fund our public services; we look to the feds to support the states, something Mitch is reluctant to do since we have a Democrat governor. Mitch even floated the idea of letting states go bankrupt. The point is, no matter who you support, the use of rural sheriffs – who don’t have riots because they are not overseeing large populations – in ads for political points is deceptive and pointless, and I would bet the ads are funded by big East Coast entities.
Michael McNerthney
Hazel
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
