To the editor:
When I went to Vietnam in 1966, I felt lucky; I became a reporter and community service coordinator. Both allowed to make a difference for others. So much so I volunteered to return an additional six months. Toward the end of enlistment and returning to college, I realized the war was so wrong and unwinnable and began demonstrating with millions of fellow students around the country.
More recently I demonstrated with Marshall County students for safer gun laws and harshly criticized a congressman for his protection of Donald Trump, a man who is severely insane and dangerous. A local administrator admonished me for both, and I was given no chance to defend myself. This from an institution that is supposedly transparent. It is not! This man clearly did not live in the ‘60s or he would have seen how people demonstrating stopped a stupid and horrific war. But I digress.
We now have a chance to stop our country from falling into the abyss of authoritarianism. Donald Trump doesn’t care about you or me, he cares only about Donald Trump. He is a master manipulator and the only way to stop him is to not be manipulated.
Dr. Roger Weis, U.S. Army War Veteran
Murray
