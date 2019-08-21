To the editor:
Folks – it’s not rocket science. It’s not even political science. It’s plain old politics.
The Democrats led by Andy Beshear and Greg Stumbo have staked their political future on a “values” based campaign. So I ask all thinking Democrats to look in the mirror and ask – what are my values?
Do I support abortion (in reality, infanticide)? Do I think teacher pensions should be funded by marijuana sales and legalized gambling? Do I support illegal immigration? Am I opposed to Second Amendment rights? If your answer to all is “yes,” you are a Beshear/Stumbo Democrat. If your answers are “no,” then ask yourself – am I a hypocrite? Most Kentuckians do not support Beshear/Stumbo “values,” so why vote for Democrats? Get my drift?
The Republican ticket led by Matt Bevin and Daniel Cameron offers a clear alternative. It is pro-life, anti-marijuana/legalized gambling, pro-legal immigration and pro-Second Amendment. And, they have a voting record that proves these positions.
By the way, unlike Andy Beshear’s daddy and Democrat legislators under his thumb, the Republicans have fully funded teacher pensions without relying on taxes from marijuana and gambling. The recent TRS (teacher retirement) newsletter – even if begrudgingly – stated that “It is so good after years of underfunding (by Democrats) to be able to say that your pension fund is receiving full funding in the current state budget” (which was passed by a Republican led legislature and signed into law by Gov Bevin).
So, you truly do have a choice in the upcoming election – you can vote to support your values or the values that do not represent you. Think before voting on Nov. 5.
Bill Cowan
Murray
To the editor:
Statistics show that the annual firearm death rate (homicides and suicides) in this country is approximately 12 per 100,000 residents, while the estimated number of firearms owned is 120,000 per 100,000 residents. This is 10,000 times higher than the firearm death rate. Rifles constitute just 4 percent of firearm homicides. Deaths from AR-15s are only a fraction of that, although there are several million AR-15s in the United States.
Marshall Ward proposes “Gun safety training requirements for ownership” and bans on AR-15s. Given how safe and non-violent the vast majority of firearm owners and AR-15 owners already are, these are totally unnecessary measures. To borrow a phrase from him, calling for further restrictions on non-violent gun owners is shown to be “a weak adolescent argument.” He also calls for “Threat assessment requirements for citizens who pose a threat to themselves or others.” Given that Hillary Clinton considered half of Donald Trump’s supporters to be “deplorables,” what kind of criteria would a future Democrat administration use to consider gun owners a threat? Would outspoken conservatives be ruled unfit to own guns? Given the hysteria of the Left in the last few years, I would not put that in the realm of the impossible.
Gun violence is a real problem in this country and also in Mexico, whose murder rate is four times greater than ours. Yet their gun control is so strict that legal firearm sales to civilians are allowed in only one store in the entire country. All that has done is leave their population defenseless before the drug gangs. Gun control is not the answer for Mexico and it is not the answer for the United States either.
Keith A. York
Murray
To the editor:
From the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives, under the heading, “Library Boards”:
“Boards that best represent the community will be diverse and include not only citizens from different parts of the county as mentioned in KRS 173.725(2), but also include representatives who will reflect a variety of community perspectives and interests.”
When the previous judge executive appointed these three “old white men,” simultaneously, giving them the majority vote on the Library Board, this recommendation was completely ignored. Since I am an old white woman, I think I can call these three “old white men” without it being an insult.
Mark Kennedy’s idea, to move the library into the Regions Bank building on the square, was, thankfully, quashed. His latest idea is to have a separate children’s library built behind the existing library. As these three men constantly tout the need to spend less money, have they considered the ongoing additional costs this separate building would bring to the library? Both buildings would have to be staffed, resulting in higher payroll costs. Think of the increase in annual cost for liability, property insurance and property taxes for both buildings, the high cost of heating and air conditioning both buildings. These are costs that will be incurred in perpetuity.
Judge Imes appointed a committee to explore different alternatives for library expansion, and present their recommendations to the Board. This they did, and their recommendations were completely ignored by these three majority Board members.
As a septuagenarian myself, I think it is time for these three “old white men” to resign from the Board, and let younger, better informed residents of Calloway County decide where to go with the library expansion. We need Board members who will understand the needs of the community. It is obvious that these three do not.
Dawn Gaskin
Murray
To the editor:
I born in Calloway County and lived there until I was 22, having been educated at Murray Training School and Murray State University. I still consider Murray my home town and I enjoy visiting the area.
Reading about the strain of anti-intellectualism that has taken over the Board of Trustees of your Public Library is very disheartening. In many ways, the county is a fine place to live, with excellent educational institutions, recreational facilities, and beautiful homes. But if there is some distinction to being the 100th ranked library in the state, I’d like to know what it is.
The Kentucky legislature has provided a mechanism for funding and constructing public libraries and even small rural counties across the state have taken advantage and built very nice facilities in recent years. My own county in north central Kentucky built a nice new building in 2003 and just last month opened an addition which doubles its size. We did this with a population 65% of Calloway County and per capita income almost exactly the same as yours. The behavior of your trustees is just shameful – no other word suffices.
William R. Oliver
Crittenden, Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.