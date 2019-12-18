To the editor:
As the calendar year ends, taxes are a concern for many of us. Others among us are literally fighting for their lives against cancer. These two realities can create a win-win situation. I urge those needing to reduce their tax liability to consider supporting our Enduring Hope campaign for our new cancer treatment center. Avoid capital gains taxes by making a direct gift of stock to the MCCH Foundation’s Enduring Hope campaign. If you are like me (past age 70 ½) and have an IRA that has a Required Minimum Distribution, that can be made directly to the MCCH Foundation and thus not counted as taxable income. Contact your financial advisor or CPA and Keith Travis, Chief Philanthropy Officer of the MCCH Foundation, 270-762-1908, for more information on how you can help us save lives. All donations are welcome.
The need to replace our current 17-year-old linear accelerator is urgent. We have averaged 40 new oncology patients per month this fall. Last year, we had a total of 880 oncology patients and 470 infusion patients. Many, like my sweet husband, simply cannot physically travel even to Paducah for treatments. The treatments and medical care my Woody received here at the Murray Calloway County Hospital gave us 19 years more than he was expected to live. When I was asked to chair the Enduring Hope campaign, I recognized this as a way to give back, to give others Enduring Hope in their battle against the big C. Please join us in our efforts. With God’s help, we can raise the $6 million needed.
Donna Herndon
Chair, Enduring Hope Campaign
Murray
