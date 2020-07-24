Regarding comments Mr. Neal made when he emailed the city council and addressed the fiscal court about removing the monument, I have some suggestions. Some comments he made were prefaced with the words, “I demand,” “non-negotiable,” and “immediately.”
When the city council was informed that if the monument wasn’t removed by the fiscal court, there was a real possibility that thousands of violent protestors would descend on Murray. We were informed that if they came, our combined police and sheriff’s departments wouldn’t have the manpower to control the mob and prevent senseless destruction, looting and harm to our citizens.
My decision to vote with the council to request the fiscal court to please consider removing the statue was based on the premise that as an elected city council member, my first priority has always been the safety and welfare of our citizens.
So, Mr. Neal, you will find as you go through life that “please” and “thank you” will open many doors for you. While making demands of the very persons who have authority to say “NO” can sometimes result in hurt feelings and unsatisfactory results.
When all is said and done at the end of the day, what really matters is how we treat one another. That’s the most important thing. “I’m sorry,” and “I forgive you,” can soothe the souls of those who have harmed or been harmed. Such simple words we’ve known since childhood, yet deeply meaningful when spoken to one another.
“May the judgement not be too heavy upon us” - T.S. Eliot
Linda Cherry
Murray City Council member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.