To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Michael Adams, candidate for Secretary of State in the November 5 general election. Born and raised in McCracken County, Michael is proudly from West Kentucky. In fact, he is the only Western Kentuckian on the ballot for statewide office. All of our constitutional officers are from east of I-65 and it’s time West Kentucky had a prominent voice in Frankfort. Michael is a highly-principled conservative and will be an advocate for Western Kentucky. Only one candidate for Secretary of State has election experience: Michael Adams. Michael has a Kentucky-based national election law practice and has served on the State Board of Elections. Join me in voting for Michael Adams on November 5.
Mike Hopkins
Murray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.