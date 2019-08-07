To the editor:
Columnist Winfield Rose questions the threat posed by global warming.
However, it’s important to note that 58 former U.S. national security leaders, including 35 admirals and generals, sent a letter on climate change to President Donald Trump. This extraordinary letter states: “Climate change is real, it is happening now, it is driven by humans, and it is accelerating.”
These senior military and national security leaders also assert that “climate change is a direct threat to the national security of the United States,” and that addressing it should be seen “as a threat reduction issue, not a political one.”
Over 3500 economists, including 27 Nobel Prize-winners and top economic advisers to presidents of both parties, have endorsed a plan to fight climate change. It’s been described as “the largest public statement of economists in history.”
Their “Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends” advocates putting a steadily rising price on carbon dioxide emissions and returning the money to the American people. A bipartisan bill embracing these principles has been introduced in the House of Representatives – H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
A good deal of time is spent debating the nonbinding Green New Deal resolution, yet there is current climate legislation that also deserves public discussion.
The first sentence of this Economists’ Statement asserts: “Global climate change is a serious problem calling for immediate national action.” Let’s reach across divides and provide U.S. leadership in the fight to slow climate change.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners, Wisconsin
