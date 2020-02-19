To the editor:
I continue to be delighted by the Murray Ledger & Times newspaper that I receive six days a week delivered to my doorstep. It is a great mix of local, state and national news and special topics coverage, and a one-of-a-kind source for local human interest stories. I want to take time to salute two recent items that fit in that last, local human interest category.
First is the series on Donna and Woody Herndon. I have known Donna casually all of my 25 years in Murray, but had no idea she has lived such a fascinating life and touched the lives of so many all around the world. Martha Andrus has done a marvelous job of delivering a warm and engaging portrait of the Herndons, complete with an interesting handful of photographs. Reading the series has deepened my appreciation for all they have done, and Donna continues to do, for our community.
Second is the “Date Night” special insert delivered the week of Valentine’s Day. Again, I know most of the couples profiled in “Date Night,” but now have a new appreciation for John and Leigh Wright, Terry and Judi Little, and all the others who were willing to share their stories. Your staff did an amazing job of opening the door to the love these wonderful couples have for each other and the interesting and sometimes hilarious paths that brought them together.
Dating apps, date disasters and favorite love songs rounded out a well-assembled supplement that caused us all to recall our own strolls, slips and slides down Lover’s Lane.
Murray is a special place. You continue to do us all a favor by helping us know and appreciate who we are. Thank you for doing your job and doing it so well.
Mark Dycus
Murray
