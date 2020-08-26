To the editor:
I was pleased to see my long-time friend Richard Hurt has a passion for removing the Confederate statue from our court square.
I wonder, however, where this passion has been for the past fifty four years or so while he has lived elsewhere. The statue was dedicated many, many years ago. Only recently has there been a call to discuss an alternative placement of the monument.
I might suggest that Dr. Hurt find a cause that he can get behind with the same passion he has shown relative to the statue.
Maybe he could concentrate on lessening racial tensions in his adopted state if he recognizes that such tensions actually exist.
David H. Miller
Murray
To the editor:
Since 1989, readers of the Murray Ledger & Times have traveled with me through my weekly column, “Main Street.” We have explored some well-worn topics as well as challenging issues, and readers have provided fair and honest feedback for 31 years.
Writing for the paper has been a privilege and has led to many exciting opportunities for me. I am ever grateful.
I am moving on and will no longer be writing a weekly column for the paper. Of course, I will continue to write; that is what writers do. Readers are invited to stay in touch via Facebook and KyForward.com, the online, statewide news site.
Thank you, dear readers, for your loyal support.
Constance Alexander
Murray
