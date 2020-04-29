To the editor:
This is in response to Dr. Winfield Rose’s article on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, “Can we prevent civil war?” I would certainly hope so, and I agree that hatred in our country is a terrible thing. However, I would like to offer an alternative “imaginary” scenario to his vision of what might happen.
First, an immoral, incompetent, big-spending businessman decides to run for president. He has no government or military experience. His populist, xenophobic and racist speeches attract many voters. He wins many primary elections, and to secure the nomination of his party, he hires a shady, international political operative to help him.
Second, he benefits from a unique set of circumstances, including some television news that is more like propaganda, and internet advertising from a foreign power. His opponents also make some missteps. Even though he loses the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, he is elected by the electoral college.
Third, upon taking office, he names a man as the national security adviser who is actually employed by a foreign government. This, and other egregious decisions lead many in the government to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. This is not done.
Fourth, an investigation into Russian interference for his campaign leads to the imprisonment of his campaign manager, personal lawyer and numerous other campaign officials, and the indictment of many foreign participants. The president is identified 10 times for incidences of obstruction of justice, but cannot be indicted by United States Justice Department rules.
Fifth, the president then tries to bribe another foreign leader by withholding United States foreign aid to the leader’s country to get the leader to interfere in the next presidential election. This abuse of power leads to his impeachment, but he is acquitted by the United States Senate.
Sixth, a dangerous new virus is identified in China, but the president publicly dismisses news stories about the virus as a hoax by the Democratic Party. He pays no attention to many knowledgeable doctors and medical professionals. He says publicly that the virus in the United States is well contained and will be gone in April.
Seventh, in April, more than 16,000 Americans die, and over 450,000 are infected. A $2 trillion bailout for large and small businesses, and individuals is necessary as the economy crashes. Over 15 million Americans file for unemployment compensation in just a three week period.
Dr. Rose, it can be indeed terrifying when we let our imagination run wild. Hopefully, our country can come together and not be divided.
To be continued ...
James Pat Wilson
New Concord
To the editor:
I was listening to a CD by Casting Crowns, “Only Jesus,” and was inspired to write this poem. My prayer is that it will greatly encourage others during this time of dealing with the coronavirus.
“There’s a poem who lives in our house.
His name is Jesus.
He calms our anxious hearts and fears.
His mercy and love are shown by many who surround us.
He is Savior Jesus,
During our virus crisis and always.”
“Do not let your heart be troubled…I give you My peace…” John 14:27.
Maryann R. Pavlick
Murray
