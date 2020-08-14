To the editor:
In our struggle to learn and do what is morally right, we face many dilemmas. I have made some interesting observations on my own personal journey.
I have observed that those on the offense sometime tend to develop a feeling of moral and intellectual superiority. Lording over others is OK because God is on their side. Misinformation, threats of violence, involving the church, and a shotgun approach to history are some of the tactics used. This action is as old as history. It has been used many times in American history. Several times in our own lifetime.
People can sometimes be offended by one group’s history while completely ignoring their own. It may just be the same history. Modern slavery was a terrible worldwide economic institution. It fueled the emerging economies of the great nations of Western Europe and what was to become the United States. A civil war would erupt over it hundreds of years later. In considering American slavery, which group of people should we blame – those who sold their own people or those who bought them? We can blame humanity itself. Blaming anyone now is of no value. We can strive to work and live together and do better or to tear down and enable acrimony. Real damage has already been done to our university and our county that will take years to overcome.
Less than a lifetime ago, we were involved in a world war that killed or wounded over a million of our finest. Do we now protest those foreign powers or honor them by worshiping at the feet of their technologies? At its core, it is all about power, votes and money. As long as self-interest, money and politics rule, how can any religion or society advance in an appealing manner to its children?
Ronnie Jackson
Murray
To the editor:
The Confederate statue on our public square was gifted to the people of Calloway County in order to honor Calloway soldiers who died for the Confederacy. I can think of no better example of treason than to collectively achieve the secession of states, then ignite a war by firing upon a fort of the USA. So the statue honors those who supported the greatest treason ever committed on American soil. What was the root cause of such treason? The states’ right to own slaves was so important to the South; they chose to leave America and form a new country. Calling it a “War Among the States”is absolutely incorrect. It was a war between two nations. The constitution of the Confederacy forbade any state therein from freeing slaves. Obviously, they were addicted to the free and forced labor of millions of African laborers, in whom they considered nothing more than farm animals.
A statue on public property is an endorsement by the people of what the statue stands for. That’s why it must be moved to either private property or to a public cemetery that gives proper context, because a significant number of Calloway County citizens not only do not endorse it, they oppose it. If you do not endorse what the statue represents, then vote for a change in the county-judge executive, county attorney and fiscal court. They must believe in the endorsement, or that it is more politically popular to keep the statue than move it. I say they are wrong on both accounts. Move the monument!
If you do not want to be a part of this endorsement, vote for change in the makeup of our fiscal court and county attorney. Obviously, they believe it is more popular to keep the symbol than move it. Doing what’s right beats popularity every single time. Move the monument.
Mark Blankenship
Murray
To the editor:
While the debate continues over the fate of the Robert E Lee statue, why not place a COVID-19 mask on it? It will make the image of Robert E. Lee less identifiable to those who may find it “offensive.” More importantly, a COVID-19 mask will be a reminder of a much more serious issue affecting ALL the people of Murray and Callaway County. Eventually, both issues will be resolved with patience and prayer.
Joan W. Mullins
Murray
To the editor:
Secretary of State Adams says we should not have mail-in voting in Kentucky in order to avoid causing a strain on the postal service.
This would involve one piece of mail delivered to voters who request a ballot, followed by returning most of those ballots, again one piece of mail, to the courthouse, by a government organization that already has trucks running by everybody’s house daily, over a period of a month. Does this seem like an inordinately difficult task?
Bobby Copeland
Murray
To the editor:
I am a historian. I attended Murray State University and have a bachelor’s degree in archaeology and a master’s degree in U.S. history from that institution, as well as a Ph.D. in world history from Kansas State University. As a historian, I am seeing some very disturbing developments in the United States.
During the first half century of the United States’ existence, Americans envisioned it as a reincarnation of the ancient Roman Republic; whose republican government, concept of citizenship, and societal ideals they viewed as exemplary and sought to emulate.
Their great fear was the rise of a demagogue in the mould of Julius Caesar who, in the words of historian Adam Ferguson written in 1811 “cancelled the laws, and overturned the constitution of his country; he usurped all the power of the commonwealth, set up a monarchy, and himself affected to be king.”
Today, in Donald J. Trump, we are seeing the demagogue that they feared.
Ricky Dale Calhoun
Cadiz
To the editor:
I had a Confederate ancestor from Murray who served in the 12th Kentucky Cavalry and am proud of his service. I am disappointed with the so-called faith leaders of Murray in their attack on the Confederate monument in Murray.
Disappointed in Murray faith leaders on wanting to move Lee Monument from Murray? Quite vocal on the monument, but where were you when prayer was taken out of schools, 10 Commandments removed from courthouses, Christian manger scenes attacked and not allowed to be displayed, abortions performed every day, even using precious PPE? Christianity attacked every day and you’re worried about a monument honoring dead soldiers? Wake up. Christianity is under attack. SAVE SOULS, get out and preach the gospel! Flags and monuments are not what you need to worry about!
John T. Suttles
Paducah
