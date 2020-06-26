To the editor:
I would like to express my thanks to the Murray Electric System for their prompt restoration of power to the area of South 16th Street near Glendale Road. A car accident had knocked down a utility pole. The workers from Murray Electric were able to complete this work in less than three hours. They were assisted in safety and traffic control by the Murray Police Department. We are a very blessed community.
Marilyn York
Murray
To the editor:
My family has lived in the Canterbury subdivision for five years, and on any given day, several children are out riding bikes and playing, as well as adult runners, walkers and cyclists. This kind of environment is something that I believe is a rarity in today’s society and I feel so grateful to give our children the kind of childhood that my husband and I were so lucky to enjoy!
However, my letter to you today is meant to express the growing concerns of reckless driving and speeding in the Canterbury subdivision in Murray. The neighborhood has continued to buzz with these concerns, most specifically regarding the safety of its pedestrians. On June 18, 2020, Canterbury neighbors joined to express the growing traffic apprehensions. We, as a whole, wish to be proactive rather than reactionary. During our meeting, the primary topic of discussion was the disregard of stops signs, most specifically those that are located along Tabard and Chaucer. We are requesting that the city make all two-way stops in Canterbury four-way stops.
Our hope is that this will slow the overall flow of traffic. Slowing traffic would hopefully result in the diversion of through-traffic away from the neighborhood in way-finding software, such as Google Maps. Several neighbors have raised the issue of heavy trucks using the neighborhood as a means to connect 641 with 16th Street, which poses its own, unique risks to safety. Lastly, we raised the issue of speeding along the outside circle (Oxford/Canterbury), especially where these two streets meet. There are many blind spots that could potentially lead to fatal accidents. We wish to encourage an increase of police patrolling in these areas. Our hope is, with time, Murray residents will know these areas to be “hot spots” for traffic violations when speeding laws are not observed.
Thank you for your consideration and support to help make Murray a safe place for its residents!
Maribeth Crawford
Murray
To the editor:
I am a resident of Glynn County, Georgia (where three white men are awaiting trial for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery). But I was raised in Murray. My dad was a minister at First Baptist Church, the same church that ordained me to gospel ministry in 1977.
I grew up around the square, delivering papers for the Ledger & Times, collecting payment from merchants on all four sides, and marching in a parade with the Murray High School band.
I know the Confederate statue well. I add my name to those calling for its removal. Let’s be part of a global movement to affirm the dignity of all people and reject the glorification of racism, violence and rebellion against the United States.
There are many people from Murray whose statue would better represent the values and histories of the county. Appoint a commission to solicit nominations for one or more replacements.
As the Bible says, “Give honor to whom honor is due”!
Rev. Dwight A. Moody, Ph.D.
St. Simons Island, Georgia
To the editor:
Greg DeLancey’s opinion column this past weekend demonstrates most of all the blinding legacy of America’s racist history. Just as yet again we as a people are faced with the mainly orderly appeals of those marginalized too long from equal participation in the economic and political life of our country, we are told to focus on the extreme conduct of the few while the underlying grievances of the many are to be ignored again and again. It is as if sporadic errant behavior amidst a largely peaceable movement is enough to repeatedly deflect our gaze from the causes of unrest. Make no mistake. This is a calculated response when reasonable justification for privilege is bankrupt. The issue is racism, a word avoided not just by this columnist, but by political leaders of all stripes, conservative and liberal alike.
This time, though, things are different. Demonstrators of today reflect the make-up of America: black, white, young, old, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, recent immigrants, urban, rural. Outrage brings them together. They are united by a quest for common decency, the end of race-based privilege, and the need for basic change.
If we once again miss this moment, whether out of complacency or malice, and if Mr. DeLancey’s fears prevail over the struggle for justice, then all of us had better look for space to join him in his fortress “Romper Room,” sandbox included.
Michael Basile
Murray
To the editor:
I graduated from Murray State with a B.S. and M.S. in Biology (1968, 1977). What I writing to you about is the Robert E. Lee statue on courthouse square in Murray. When I first attended Murray, it was a small to moderate-sized county seat with a university. Coming from Louisville, I was surprised there wasn’t even a McDonald’s. But I loved the town and Kentucky Lake. I returned a few years ago and was amazed by how much the town had grown.
Not only has the size of the town has greatly changed, but so have the times changed. I have struggled with the removal of statues I once held dear. Growing up in a family which revered the South and its traditions, it has troubled me greatly to see statues of Robert E. Lee and other notable southerners removed or torn down.
Here in Louisville, the statue of General John Breckinridge Castleman has generated much controversy and was vandalized. Castleman was a Confederate general and later U.S. adjutant general of Kentucky in 1883. His unit became the 1st Kentucky Volunteers in the Spanish–American War, and Castleman was commissioned a colonel in the U.S. Army. His unit participated in the invasion of Puerto Rico, and after the war he was promoted to brigadier general and served as military governor of the island. Castleman helped found the American Saddlebred Horse Association in 1891 and was the organizations first president.
Castleman was also notably responsible for helping to keep the Commonwealth of Kentucky together serving as Adjutant General during the infamous Taylor-Goebel troubles, when Kentucky almost devolved into civil war following the assassination of Kentucky Governor William Goebel.
So, why mention Castleman? The City of Louisville recently removed the statue and is in the process of moving it to Cave Hill Cemetery. I am supporting the moving of the Robert E. Lee statue to the Murray Cemetery. I would much rather see that, than to see it torn down.
For those interested in educating themselves about the family and life of Robert E. Lee, I’d like to suggest Jonathan Horn’s “The Man Who Would Not Be Washington.”
Gillian L. Miller
Louisville
