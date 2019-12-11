To the editor:
Five of my uncles were wounded defending democracy in World War II. My brother was nearly killed defending democracy while a member of the U.S. Air Force. I spent 18 months with the U.S. Army in the hot and murderous jungles of Vietnam defending (I thought) democracy. And yet we have so many fellow countrymen who are throwing democracy to the wind by defending a president who is clearly a sociopathic, narcissistic, amoral criminal.
I am absolutely offended by so many seemingly decent people who are so intense on keeping a person who is clearly the biggest bully in American history. Is this the example you want for your children, for yourself?
Donald Trump has just one love – Donald Trump. And if you follow this carnival barker, you are throwing the millions of Americans over centuries who have put their lives on the line in the fight for democracy under the bus. If unchecked, we will all be living under a monarchy led by King Donald Trump and if you do nothing to help prevent this, you are in absolute compliance!
Roger Weis
Professor Emeritus, Murray State University
Murray
