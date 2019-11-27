To the editor:

I would like to publicly thank Mr. and Mrs. David Foley and their assistants for their efforts in developing, contacting and researching for the quilt ceremony honoring five American heroes.

I also want to thank Theresa Schroader for her work and artistic talents for producing the beautiful quilts that incorporated the pictures of the five soldiers into the quilts.

I also wish to thank the Murray Ledger & Times for their coverage and promotion leading up to the event and the ceremony itself on Veterans Day at the Miller Courthouse Annex. Award worthy!

It was a healing and sobering reminder that our freedom is not free.

Glenda Armstrong

Lynn Grove

