To the editor:
Calloway County has a Southern heritage. I view the attempt to destroy our Confederate memorial as an attack upon that history. We learn from our mistakes and failures. Our children learn from instruction and observation. Will we teach tolerance, respect, and to build up or to demand, protest, and tear down?
When one views this statue its impression is one of perception. If perceived as an object of hate then hate is seen. If seen as a part of our history to be preserved and studied there is no hate in it. Which thoughts will we feed? Our community is being spotlighted by some as a community of injustice and prejudice. That is definitely not who we are. This issues is the first newsworthy race related incident in Calloway County that I am aware of in many years. If we were a raciest people we would not have been chosen as one of the best places to retire and live.
I worked in the courthouse with a window view of the statue for over twenty five years. I never witnessed a single incident of a racial nature by anyone observing the statue. Does making Murray a friendlier city to visit presume that only people with no interest in our Southern history and culture will be coming to Murray? I have personally assisted numerous visitors to our county researching their southern ancestry.
As I continue to read and listen I am becoming convinced that this whole issue is not particularly about justice or injustice. Rather, I am beginning to see it as a political, economic, and social exercise in how to get what pleases some with little or no regard to what others may desire and make someone else pay for it in the process.
Ronnie Jackson
Murray
To the editor:
I am writing in response to a recent ledger from William Schell Jr.
The last I heard, we do officially have freedom of speech in America ... a right which Dr. Winfield Rose was using in said column.
My experience has been that anything said by conservatives is met with immediate anger expressed in loud voices by those who do not agree. It seems that we are to keep our mouths shut and our opinions to ourselves while those on the other side have every right to express theirs in all manners with great defiance and even violence.
Dr. Rose is a very competent, highly intelligent gentleman who writes columns with which many agree. Considering this, it would truly be a great loss if the Ledger & Times, when “urged,” discontinued his writings, as I plus many others would be extremely saddened to see his voice silenced by our local newspaper.
Melva Cooper
Murray
