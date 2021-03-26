To the editor:
This could have been a lonely and frightening year for a 5-year-old, but the daily Zoom with Hazel’s kindergarten teacher at Murray Elementary provides much-needed stability and human connection in addition to a great education. Her teacher is incredible – she taught Hazel to read without them ever being in the same room! While learning from home, Hazel’s teacher, school and online classmates have been our lifeline. She can’t wait for in-person first grade this fall, but I’m worried about recent attacks on public education.
Rep. Mary Beth Imes and Sen. Jason Howell have failed the students, parents, and educators in the Murray and Calloway County school districts by voting for bills that hurt public education. Rather than invest in our schools, our reps voted to freeze the amount of money each school can receive per student.
HB 563 is one bill that directly harms public schools, reducing funding by $25 million per year and giving tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations. Money will be diverted from public schools in small towns like ours to private schools in Kentucky’s larger cities. Because private schools do not have the same oversight, our tax dollars could support schools that aren’t required to ensure equal access to all children regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, religion or ability.
Luckily, Gov. Beshear vetoed these anti-education bills. In the next week, believers in public education must contact our reps and ask them to uphold Beshear’s veto of the bill and protect our schools.
Robyn Pizzo
Murray
