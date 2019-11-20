To the editor:
When white supremacist Dylann Roof murdered nine worshipers at Charleston’s historic Emanuel AME Church in June 2015, he hoped to spark a race war. He failed in that. What he did spark was a debate about what to do about the many Confederate memorials, statues and monuments that he said inspired him.
In 1918, Calloway County’s United Daughters of the Confederacy dedicated a statue of General Robert E. Lee on Murray’s courthouse square in honor of The Lost Cause veterans. Murray’s monument is typical of thousands of those produced by the McNeel Marble Company which commercialized Lost Cause nostalgia by using modern ad campaigns directed at ambitious, talented UDC women who erected local commemorative monuments throughout the South.
Then these Confederate memorials were part of the North-South Reconstruction. The North won the civil war, but the South won the civil peace. Most white Americans came to accept the Southern view that the war was fought primarily over states’ rights, not slavery, that emancipation was a war-time necessity, not a moral act. Today, however, Confederate Monuments — what they represent and what is to be done with them — are at the heart of a larger social justice debate.
Some such memorials to remain untouched. Others believe they should be taken down, perhaps destroyed. But others, including many African-American politicians (such as lifelong civil rights activist Andrew Young) and historians (such as University of Richmond professor Julian Hayter) believe to remove such monuments is to erase history. Rather, they argue, the monuments should be kept and historicized by placing plaques explaining how they came to be, who erected them and why.
Here in Murray, our university historians and scholars are well suited to do this. It might be a project for our academics in cooperation with city government, and I urge it be considered.
William Schell
Murray
