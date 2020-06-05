To the editor:
I want to express my admiration for and gratitude to Governor Andy Beshear. When he had been in office for only a short time, he was faced with leading Kentucky through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Each afternoon he held briefings to update citizens, not only on the current numbers of infections and deaths, but also on the latest information and advice from health experts. To prepare for his reports, he would have had to spend the rest of his days in conferences, phone calls and research. He demonstrated his compassion when he reminded us that each new death he had to report meant a loss of someone who mattered to loved ones and friends, and was not just a number. He helped us believe his mantra, “We will get through this together.” He inspired us to light Kentucky green to support those who lost their fight with the virus. He reminded us to pray for those who were still hospitalized or on ventilators.
Each day he showed photos of Kentuckians who were following the 10 steps in different and creative ways. His leadership is a large reason that the COVID-19 numbers are lower in Kentucky than surrounding states.
I was sad to read a group of protesters hung an effigy of the Governor outside the Capitol in Frankfort. I can’t understand the kind of mind that would think this acceptable. I want to let Governor Beshear know that there are many more like me who appreciate his dedication and sacrifice.
Dee Morgan
Murray
To the editor:
Whew boy, let me tell you, it sure does look like I wasn’t the only one to get inspired to “do something” after all this recent talk of the Tyrant King Beshear; romanticized retellings of the history of the Gadsden Flag; and how it’s simply our American duty to get up and get out and fight the iron shod boot of oppression.
Didn’t you find it fascinating to see how people could internalize all this rabble-rousing and come up with the idea that, on the Memorial Day holiday, it made all the sense in the world to get together and get to marchin’? And when the marching was done, why not have a little effigial hanging to top it all off?
Now, how to describe this Grand Plan ... I guess Greg DeLancey, your 1st District Chairman for the Republican Party of Kentucky said it best, “What some label as stupid behavior or lunacy, others call a bold American spirit.”
Some might even say there were good people on both sides.
For me, I’m coming down on the “stupid, lunacy” side of the argument but what about all the political pundits, vehement essayists and rebellious ruminants? They all came crawling out from their little hidey holes and encampments of vitriol to say, “Oh no! That’s not what we meant!”
Of course it’s what you meant, but it’s not their fault. You see, their patrons weren’t in on the gag! Their hate speeches and false narratives, twisted recounting and reflections on the American nature weren’t meant to inspire them to actually do anything. It was all theater! Demagoguery and sycophantic meanderings hoping that Someone might look favorably upon them.
So, what do I think? I think the next time you put pen to paper, you remember there is power in words. Power to inspire and power to build. Power to unite and power to divide. Power to raise and power to raze. Think. Learn. Remember.
Jason Grimes
Bartlett, Tennessee
To the editor:
Last week, the Alexandria, Virginia United Daughters of the Confederacy removed the 131 year-old Confederate statue from South Washington and Prince streets to the Lyceum, the city’s history museum. If the UDC, in the heart of what was the Confederacy, can take this course of action, then certainly the Calloway County UDC would support moving its Confederate General statue from the courthouse square to the Confederate cemetery on Fourth Street.
There is very nice space for it there. A base would be laid there for it, and the graveyard (which is also the site of Nathan B. Stubblefield’s grave), now neglected and in disrepair, would be renovated. The base of the courthouse statue would remain and be historicized with a plaque which Ottway Signs estimates would cost about $2,000.
I have proposed this several times to letters to County Judge-Executive Imes and the Fiscal Court and in previous letters to the editor of this paper. Perhaps now my proposal may be heard and acted on.
William Schell, Jr.
Murray
To the editor:
Those of us who live in far Western Kentucky tend to be pretty reserved, most of the time. We have gotten used to being left alone, and we like it that way. We don’t often make trouble, and we don’t like it when outside agitators bring it to us. Oh, we’ve gotten used to the occasional retired MSU professor stirring up some kind of revisionist silliness, but that’s part of the charm of living here. We have our own local crackpots, and we tolerate them. But, when a young man from Illinois, who went to college in Tennessee, then later in West Virginia moves here to work in our town, at our University, and in less than a year starts telling us how to commemorate the service of our ancestors, that’s a little too much. And, we don’t need outsiders trying to bring national political activism into our homes, either. If you don’t like it here, go home. Leave us alone.Please.
Thomas Y. Hiter
Fairdealing
To the editor:
Robert E. Lee believed there should not be monuments to Confederate soldiers because it would hinder the nation’s healing. We should respect his wisdom, and his wishes, in a time when our nation desperately needs healing.
Bobby Copeland
Murray
To the editor:
Is it time to use the F word for Donald Trump? Is he leading our counry into the chaos of Fascism vs. Democracy? First, what is facism and what is he doing to lead us in that direction? Facism is a political form of government which operates with authoritarianism and ultranationalism. This type of government uses dictatorial powers and suppresses opposition at all levels. They put nation over individuals and are often racist.
Fascism has existed in many different countries, including Italy with Benito Mussolini, Germany with Hitler, Austria, Portugal, France and finally Japan in the ‘40s led by Hideki Tojo who ordered the attack on Pearl Harbor. ALL OF THESE NATIONS HAVE FAILED UNDER FACISM for obvious reasons.
Trump always wants to dominate. He opposes anything and anyone who opposes him, ie. the free press, Democrats, allies, scientists, and has never reached out to either the black or brown community (witness current demonstrations). I am not a political scholar, but one need not be to see the horrific similarities. In addition to a socio-pathic, supreme narcissist, we also have a fascist in the high office. He is a weak and insecure baby!
Roger Weis
Murray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.