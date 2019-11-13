To the editor:
Snow days for a teacher are for catching up, reflection and refocusing. My house needed dusting, my kids mommy time, and me rest after a four-year fight by teachers who choose to stand up for what their students deserve.
When your leader makes comments about unused sick days, locks up the capital, then you’ve sat harassed for standing up and using a day to advocate for what I believe in. These are some of the ongoing occurrences of bullying I have personally felt. As I teach my students, I didn’t sit silent.
There is this underlying set of rules for teachers that we should be held to high expectations, we teach children. What’s not okay is the judging and name-calling. It is not okay to group and make public comments of teachers as a whole. We are teachers, but we are individuals. As I finish a few emails, it is all put into perspective by a parent.
I wanted to share a voting story. “A” went with me Tuesday and was asking about everything voting and when I was done, he said he wanted to vote for Ms. Ransey because she could do better than all those people.
I get messages like that throughout the year, surprise notes addressed to “My School Mom,” and hugs that seem to never end. The kids’ lives that you impact daily – that is why I teach and that is why I voted. That is why I do everything that I do, because once you’re a teacher, your life is teaching. I never thought I’d become the political advocate. However, when you or your students come under attack, you do what any “school mama” would do you stand up and FIGHT BACK!
Noraa Ransey, National Board Certified Teacher
First grade, North Calloway Elementary
Murray
To the editor:
As I sit at my computer writing this letter, I can’t help but be very thankful on this Veterans Day, 2019! A 73-year old U.S. Army war veteran who didn’t expect to live to be 20. It was 1967, I was 19 and my first TET offensive in Vietnam and thousands of North Vietnamese were coming down the mountain toward our base in Nha Trang, Vietnam. Not particularly religious at that time, I still prayed for our lives and apparently God had further plans for me.
Before leaving the Army, I was awarded two Bronze Stars for bravery in a war zone, which was ironic since I never felt brave one day in 18 months. Leaving the Army, I no longer wanted to be a rich dentist like my cousin Russell but dedicated my life to serving others, first in Boys and Girls Clubs of America, then the Leukemia Society of America prior to teaching those skills at MSU. But I was a living, walking paradox. A quick smile on the outside hid the seething inside hatred for authoritarians who make bad decisions sometimes affecting the lives of millions, such as WWII, Vietnam, and many other scenarios.
Which leads me to my last position. I genuinely loved every day of my 29-year tenure at MSU, some days more than others. But I am happy to leave it in the hands of Bob Jackson, whose special friendship extends beyond the gates of MSU; to board President Dan Kemp, who listens to all sides of situations before making decisions; to faculty representative Melony Shemberger, who puts faculty members above herself ; and tech specialist Casey Workman who makes time for helping everyone, even retirees. May God bless you all.
Dr. Roger Weis
Professor Emeritus, Murray State Univeristy/U.S. Army Veteran
Murray
