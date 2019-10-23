To the editor:
I have two grandsons living in Murray— one attends preschool at the Baptist Church, the other attends Murray Elementary. I’m writing on their behalf in opposition to Gov. Bevin’s lack of concern for gun violence. Gov. Bevin blames gun violence on an increase in the number of “people desensitized to the value of life,” yet he has not addressed how he will keep my grandchildren, as well as all of Kentucky’s citizens, safe from these desensitized people when they become committed to shooting community members. There are options the governor could consider that will not restrict the rights of responsible gun-owners:
• A Domestic Violence and Firearms Law that would prohibit individuals convicted of domestic violence misdemeanors from possessing firearms or ammunition.
• A Red Flag Law, which empowers loved ones or law enforcement to intervene in order to temporarily prevent someone in crisis from accessing firearms.
• Universal Background Checks to stop criminals, domestic abusers, and people involuntarily committed due to mental health from buying guns from unlicensed sellers online or at gun shows.
Unfortunately, Gov. Bevin continues to make the same ineffective choice (do nothing!), even though the results have proved deadly.
I’m not advocating for the removal of guns—(I’m a grandma who just earned a Concealed Carry permit)— I’m advocating for safer communities for all of Kentucky citizens! If Gov. Bevin won’t choose to make the changes Murray and the entire state needs, Kentucky can make a choice! On Tuesday, November 5th, choose to replace Gov. Bevin!
D.L. Smith
Louisville
