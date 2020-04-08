To the editor:
The latest report from Dr. Bob Hughes on the Coronavirus Calloway County Facebook page says that testing will not be available to Murray-Calloway County for another four months.
This is unacceptable and leaves the local population at risk. The goal must be to save lives, not be agreeable and play politics.
Until We The People collectively demand testing, we will not get it. We know that celebrities and other privileged people have been tested, so we know these tests exist and can be made available.
It is unacceptable that these individuals get tested while We The People do not.
Furthermore, limited testing is useless.
Testing must be done on the well and unwell in a synchronized, organized way. Those infected must be strategically isolated from the rest of the population.
It is ineffective to tell people who test positive to self-isolate. That is irresponsible medical practice.
Infected people must be physically removed from the general population and put into isolation under supervision. Otherwise, as reports have shown, they will ignore the order to self-isolate and become roaming vectors.
It is also not helpful for local health officials to heap praise on a process that has been a complete failure and leaves the public afraid and facing indefinite gloom.
We The People need local health officials and other leaders to do their job and advocate for the wellbeing of the public health.
We need a unified and determined voice to demand testing for everyone. Now.
David W. Overbey
Murray
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
