As public and private schools gear up for another year, who knows what primary, secondary and higher education will look like in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic? James Madison, “the Father of the Constitution,” and the public school system in Kentucky are closely connected. Although Kentucky’s public schools still lag behind the national averages in various educational indicators, we have been improving.
We used to say, “Thank goodness for Mississippi!” when we saw Kentucky listed toward the bottom in some category. A few years ago, we ranked dead last in per capita spending for pupils in our public schools, and regrettably little has changed in that regard. Sometimes we forget that before the Civil War, Kentucky was a national leader in education.
In 1822, William T. Barry, Kentucky’s lieutenant governor, headed a commission to establish a public school system for the commonwealth. Barry wrote to Madison, one of the nation’s leading authorities on education as well as republican government, to ask for advice. Madison knew that in a republic where the people rule, the people must be educated to rule well. According to Madison, “a popular government, without popular information or the means of acquiring it, is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy or, perhaps, both.”
In Madison’s Aug. 4, 1822, reply to Barry’s inquiry, the former president praised Kentucky for the state’s efforts to create a free public school system. “The liberal appropriations made by the Legislature of Kentucky for a general system of Education cannot be too much applauded,” Madison wrote. “Knowledge will forever govern ignorance: And a people who mean to be their own Governors, must arm themselves with the power which knowledge gives.”
Madison believed that “Learned Institutions ought to be favorite objects with every free people. They throw that light over the public mind which is the best security against crafty & dangerous encroachments on the public liberty.”
Madison continued in his long letter to offer specific advice on the proper curriculum for the schools. Madison was “in favour of adding to Reading, Writing, & Arithmetic, to which the instruction of the poor is commonly limited, some knowledge of Geography; such as can easily be conveyed by a Globe & Maps, and a concise Geographical Grammar. And how easily & quickly might a general idea even, be conveyed of the Solar System, by the aid of a Planetarium of the Cheapest construction. No information seems better calculated to expand the mind and gratify curiosity than what would thus be imparted.”
“This is especially the case,” Madison wrote, “with what relates to the Globe we inhabit, the Nations among which it is divided, and the characters and customs which distinguish them. An acquaintance with foreign Countries in this mode, has a kindred effect with that of seeing them as travelers, which never fails, in uncorrupted minds, to weaken local prejudices, and enlarge the sphere of benevolent feelings.”
I especially like what Madison had to say about books and the study of history. “A knowledge of the Globe & its various inhabitants,” Madison said, “might moreover, create a taste for Books of Travels and Voyages, out of which might grow a general taste for History, an inexhaustible fund of entertainment & instruction. Any reading not of a vicious species must be a good substitute for the amusements too apt to fill up the leisure of the laboring classes.” Madison’s advice still has much to teach us.
More than anything else, though, Madison showed us the crucial connection between government by the people and education of the people. “What spectacle can be more edifying or more seasonable,” Madison wrote, “than that of Liberty & Learning, each leaning on the other for their mutual & surest support?”
Liberty and learning. We still need to heed James Madison’s advice today.
Duane Bolin is Professor Emeritus of History at Murray State University. Contact Duane at jbolin@murraystate.edu.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.